ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Killing Eve: Jodie Comer, who plays Russian spy, says Russia-Ukraine war makes ‘everything else insignificant’

By Lizzy Cooney
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0symmf_0f3WkTkv00

Jodie Comer has spoken about the crisis in Ukraine ahead of the final episode of Killing Eve .

The hit BBC spy drama follows Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve Palastri (Sandra Oh).

During an interview in conjunction with the finale, which airs Sunday (10 April), Comer commented on the Ukraine crisis , saying: “Everything else is so insignificant.

“The world right now is extremely sinister. Russian people are being fed so much misinformation,” she added.

“It’s terrifying when you realise there are people in power who have the ability to do that, and choose to do that. And the number of people who are none the wiser,” she told Evening Standard .

Comer won an Emmy for her performance in Killing Eve.

Despite this, some critics have suggested the series has “gone stale” since it first aired.

Comer revealed she is pleased the show is ending with this series, saying: “I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

The show is expected to continue with spin-offs .

Comer’s latest project is Prima Facie , a one-woman play about a lawyer who defends men accused of rape. It will be the actor’s West End debut.

The final episode of BBC’s Killing Eve will air on Sunday (10 April). The rest of the programme is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

War in Ukraine: Fourth Russian general killed - Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says another Russian general has been killed during fighting. He didn't name the officer, but an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said Maj Gen Oleg Mityaev had been killed by the far-right Azov regiment. Gen Mityaev was killed near Mariupol, Ukrainian media said. He is the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Rape#War#Russian#Evening Standard#Prima Facie#Bbc Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy