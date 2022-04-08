ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDcmL_0f3WkRzT00

A North Carolina man on Friday became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to stop Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty during an appearance in federal court in Washington to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting or impeding federal officers. His plea agreement includes a provision to cooperate in the ongoing Justice Department cases against other Proud Boys members.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of about six to seven years, although terms of his sentence will be up to a federal judge.

The indictment against Donohoe and other members of extremist groups, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have been a focus of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Donohoe — who had been president of a local Proud Boys chapter in North Carolina — has close ties to the group's leader, Enrique Tarrio.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

Tarrio pleaded not guilty this week to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Biden’s 2020 victory in the presidential election. Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

A New York man, Matthew Greene, became the first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to conspiracy in December. He agreed to cooperate with authorities as part of a plea agreement.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Proud Boys members met at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

Around two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, according to one of the indictments. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors, the indictment says.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy charge alleging that he defrauded investors in a company supposedly created to prevent people from being defrauded. Lev Parnas, 50, entered the plea to conspiring to commit wire fraud during a remotely held electronic...
MANHATTAN, NY
WTRF- 7News

Former WV lawmaker pleads guilty in federal Jan. 6 riot case

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans plead guilty to one charge related to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building in Washington. Evans plead guilty Friday to one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#The Proud Boys#The Justice Department
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
AOL Corp

Five charged with spying on U.S. residents for Chinese secret police

U.S. Justice Department officials announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors have charged five people for allegedly stalking, harassing and spying on U.S. residents on behalf of China’s secret police. The charges stem from three different complaints, which were unsealed Wednesday by a federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. Assistant Attorney General...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy