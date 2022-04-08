ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Clifton Hill

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
The Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating a deadly shooting near a major tourist area in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The police service says officers responded to a shooting on Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway shortly after midnight Friday morning.

Three male victims, all under the age of 18, were shot. One victim was pronounced dead. The two other victims are now being treated in out-of-town hospitals. They are both stable.

No one is in custody, however, investigators say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to public safety. Police were still on the scene on Friday and Clifton Hill remained closed to pedestrians throughout the morning.

Investigators say a blue Ford F-150 four-door pickup was seen leaving the area. It had dark tinted windows and a moonroof and had a missing door handle and missing front license plate. It was last seen headed west on Lundy's Lane toward Montrose Road and Highway 420.

Anyone with information or who may have been driving in the area and has dash cam footage is asked to call the NRPS Homicide Unit at 9-5=688-4111. Callers should select option 4 and badge number 9104.

Niagara Regional Police Service also receives anonymous tips from Crime Stoppers of Niagara. Tips can be made by calling 1-800-222-8477. There is a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

