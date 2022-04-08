ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Pep Guardiola quiet on fresh claims about Man City’s financial affairs

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anL6M_0f3Wk8Y900

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the publication of new accusations about the club’s financial affairs.

City were banned from European competition following an investigation by Uefa into alleged breaches of the governing body’s Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020 but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

German newspaper Der Spiegel , whose articles had prompted the previous investigation, has now published further details of what it claims were rule breaches by the club.

The club have not commented but have previously denied wrongdoing.

Guardiola did not want to be drawn on the issue at a press conference to preview Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Spaniard said: “You know my opinion on what happened in the past, how close and how supportive I am of the club because I know the reality.

“But I cannot control the people from where it comes. It has come from outside and when you understand the important win we had a few days ago, and the games we have ahead of us this week, I don’t spend one second… in fact I am 50 seconds talking about it now, so next question.”

Guardiola was also unwilling to discuss reports linking him with the job of Brazil national team manager after the World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here. I will not stay forever (but) I would like to stay forever here. There cannot be a better place to be.

“I could extend the contract 10 years, but I will not extend the contract 10 years. Now is not the moment, please. I don’t know where it came from.”

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League's top two meet at Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, 10 April Venue: Etihad Stadium Kick-off: 16:30 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Manchester City and Liverpool meet at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a huge Premier League encounter that could go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#European#German#Spaniard
US News and World Report

Perfect Day for Tottenham in Premier League's Top-4 Fight

It was a Premier League day that could hardly have gone any better for Tottenham. With its 4-0 win at Aston Villa — inspired by Son Heung-min's hat trick — and losses for both Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham became favorite to claim the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How Man City and Liverpool compare to last time they fought for title

Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday will go a long way to shaping the repeat of their unforgettable title fight three years ago.Hosts City go into the game on 73 points, one ahead of Liverpool having played 30 games.At the same stage in 2018-19, each team were a solitary point better off than they are this time around and here we look at how their dominant season this time around compares.Perfect run-inRemarkably, both sides won all of their remaining eight games in 2019 as they finished on 98 and 97 points respectively, at the time the second- and third-highest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Man City: Der Spiegel alleges three-year Premier League investigation

An investigation into potential rule breaking at Manchester City is focused on illegal payments for underage players, inflated sponsorship deals and hidden salary payments made to a former manager, German newspaper Der Spiegel claims. The Premier League has been investigating the club for three years, the publication says. But Der...
UEFA
Yardbarker

"Nothing's Gone to His Head" - Kyle Walker Believes Phil Foden is Destined to Be 'One of the Most Decorated Players in English History'

Phil Foden has risen as one of the best young players in world football after being moulded into Pep Guardiola's first-team squad following his emergence through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium. The three-time Premier League winner played an instrumental role in his boyhood club's run to the first-ever...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy