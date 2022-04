PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia loves a championship parade. And on Saturday morning, five local teams all celebrated their national titles. It was a procession along The Parkway to honor five local youth teams who all won the national title in their sport. “Thank you for representing the best of Philadelphia on a national stage. The city is so proud of you and your achievements,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. Kenney joined representatives from the city’s Parks and Recreation department to recognize the Oak Lane Wildcats, Inner City Warriors, Frankford Chargers, North Philly Aztecs and Enon Eagles. The teams all won the championship in 2021 but...

