Eastchester, NY

Police: Ghost gun manufacturer nabbed in Eastchester

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Police in Westchester arrested a man who they believe was making ghost guns.

Eastchester police say they received information from the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center about Robert Nicol, 60, making illegal guns inside his Eastchester home.

A search recovered three Glock pistols along with fully loaded magazines, ammunition and gun manufacturing tools.

Police say the guns did not contain serial numbers and appear to have been made NoCol – or through acquiring individual parts.

He now faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. His bail was set at $50,000.

