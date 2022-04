Harry Caray was an original. He was an unabashed fan of baseball. He rooted for the home team. But he was also one of the few baseball announcers who told you how it was, even with something as simple as a batter not getting a timely hit when one was really needed. "He...popped it up", Caray would bellow with disappointment. Caray called a lot of baseball game, and eventually was inducted into the broadcast wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

