FRANCIS “FRAN’’ BATTON

Former Lebanon mayor, businessman and community leader Stanley H. “Bud’’ Allen died Saturday in his home. He was 83. He served three terms as Mayor of Lebanon from April 1996 to March 2008. Besides serving as mayor he served on the Lebanon City Council for 16 years. Allen had great love and respect for Lebanon as evidenced by his service with the Red Cross, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the Literacy Council, the Lebanon/Laclede County Library, and the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Through the years he owned two variety stores in Lebanon, and worked in management at Independent Stave Company for Jim Boswell for 29 years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO