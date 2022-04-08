ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

FRANCIS “FRAN’’ BATTON

Laclede Record
 1 day ago

Francis "Fran'' Batton, 74, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 8, 2022.

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

HELEN CREASON

Helen Creason, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, April 8, 2022. She is survived by three children, Lisa Brahmin and Carla Barnes, both of Lebanon, and Rick Flowers of Springfield. Arrangements for Helen Creason are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

PHILLIP BURNS

Phillip Burns, 72, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. He is survived by his wife Rebecca of the home; two sons, Steven Everett of Lebanon and Charles Everett (Zoey) of Lebanon; two daughters, Nancy Burns and Alexandra Burns, both of Lebanon.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

LENA BELL ENGLAND

Lena Bell England, 92, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Springfield. She was born June 11, 1929, in Lebanon, Mo. to Thornton Theodore and Eunice Bacon Speaker. On Aug. 14, 1952, she married Eugene Edward England. Lena worked as a bookkeeper for Home Oil Company for many years.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Student hurt at middle school

A social media post about a Lebanon Middle School student getting hurt at school went viral Wednesday, outraging some parents in the community. While the post alleges that the student’s injury was on purpose, the Lebanon Police Department has determined otherwise following an investigation. “By all accounts, it appeared to be accidental,” said LPD Public Information Officer Kacie Springer. Due to the incident being made public, the Lebanon R-3 School District has declined to comment on the incident. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WILLIAM LAWRENCE WILSON

William Lawrence Wilson, 71, of Stoutland, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Camden County, Mo. to the late Ralph and Ada (Drake) Wilson. William was united in marriage to Phyllis Lorene Henson. He proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

DONALD D. REECE

Donald D. Reece, 71, of Phillipsburg, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 31, 1951, in Santa Barbara, Calif. to Harold and Neoma Ruth Gregg Reece. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Leita.
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
Laclede Record

Site for Downtown arches chosen

The Lebanon Missouri Main Street Inc. Board has decided on a location for the arches planned for Downtown. Board of Directors members voted and selected the site at Commercial and Jefferson at at a meeting Wednesday morning. Other options were to have an arch at Washington and another at Monroe. The third choice was for one arch on Washington and one on Jefferson. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Sunny Slope graduate Billy Howell, 86, and his former teacher Betty Broyles, 94, reminisce about the country school

A favorite activity for Billy Howell, 86, of Lebanon, is remembering the best times of his life. One of them is the eight years he spent at the now closed Sunny Slope School. Laclede County had its fair share of one-room schoolhouses placed in walking distance for their students. Sunny Slope School, which was located on Route O in southern Laclede County, was one of them. The reason for the name is obvious. However, the location of the sunny slope is less so.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Former Lebanon mayor dies at 83

Former Lebanon mayor, businessman and community leader Stanley H. “Bud’’ Allen died Saturday in his home. He was 83. He served three terms as Mayor of Lebanon from April 1996 to March 2008. Besides serving as mayor he served on the Lebanon City Council for 16 years. Allen had great love and respect for Lebanon as evidenced by his service with the Red Cross, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the Literacy Council, the Lebanon/Laclede County Library, and the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Through the years he owned two variety stores in Lebanon, and worked in management at Independent Stave Company for Jim Boswell for 29 years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CHRISTY LYNN (ANDERSON) SUMMERS

Christy Lynn (Anderson) Summers, 49, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Lake Regional Health Center in Osage Beach. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Anderson of Crocker; three children, Jordan Summers (Kylee Rust) of Lebanon; Cassandra Howlett (Adam) of Richland, and Bridget Anderson (James Appleberry) of Lebanon; special friend, Clint Scott of Lebanon; five grandchildren, James Appleberry Jr., Gage Newell, Ashlynn Howlett, Kaylynn Appleberry and Asa Howlett; siblings: Mary Kay Davis (Charlie) of Swedeborg; Dorothy Gleave of Richland; Andy Anderson (Peggy) of Swedeborg; Pat Anderson (Kristy) of Swedeborg; Roxie Coleman of Crocker, and Paul Anderson (Cindy) of Crocker; one brother-in-law, Kurt Massey of Devils Elbow; several nieces, nephews, other reltives and friends.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BETTY LOUISE (PULLEY) TENNSION

Betty Louise (Pulley) Tennison, 89, of Cabool, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, near Prosperine, Mo. to John and Marie Kimbell Pulley. On Oct. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ralph Clayton Tennison.
LEBANON, MO

