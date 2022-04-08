ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

LENA BELL ENGLAND

Laclede Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Bell England, 92, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Springfield. She was born June 11, 1929, in Lebanon, Mo. to Thornton Theodore and Eunice Bacon Speaker. On Aug. 14, 1952, she married Eugene Edward England. Lena worked as a bookkeeper for Home Oil Company for many...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

WILLIAM LAWRENCE WILSON

William Lawrence Wilson, 71, of Stoutland, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Camden County, Mo. to the late Ralph and Ada (Drake) Wilson. William was united in marriage to Phyllis Lorene Henson. He proudly served his country in the United States...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

HELEN CREASON

Helen Creason, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, April 8, 2022. She is survived by three children, Lisa Brahmin and Carla Barnes, both of Lebanon, and Rick Flowers of Springfield. Arrangements for Helen Creason are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

PHILLIP BURNS

Phillip Burns, 72, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. He is survived by his wife Rebecca of the home; two sons, Steven Everett of Lebanon and Charles Everett (Zoey) of Lebanon; two daughters, Nancy Burns and Alexandra Burns, both of Lebanon. Arrangements for Phillip Burns...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WANDA FAYE WOLKEN

Wanda Faye Wolken, 89, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Wright County, Mo. to Earl and Bessie Myrtle Edwards Clark, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 15, 1951, she was united in marriage with Franklin Edward Wolken, and they...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

FRANCIS “FRAN’’ BATTON

Francis “Fran’’ Batton, 74, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Lebanon. Arrangements for Francis Batton are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Student hurt at middle school

A social media post about a Lebanon Middle School student getting hurt at school went viral Wednesday, outraging some parents in the community. While the post alleges that the student’s injury was on purpose, the Lebanon Police Department has determined otherwise following an investigation. “By all accounts, it appeared to be accidental,” said LPD Public Information Officer Kacie Springer. Due to the incident being made public, the Lebanon R-3 School District has declined to comment on the incident. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BARBARA JOAN HAUSE

Barbara Joan Hause, 75, of Waynesville, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in the Phelps Health Medical Center at Rolla. She is survived by her husband Col. (Ret) David W. Hause of the home; her son, Alex Hause (Christy Schuler); her daughter, Emily Ewald (Kyle) of St. Charles; four grandchildren, Marley Ewald, Irene Ewald, Damien Hutcherson and Gabriel Hutcherson; her sister, Sandra Phillips of Pasadena, Texas; several other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Herald-Dispatch

BARBARA ELLEN BELL

BARBARA ELLEN BELL began her earthly voyage on October 7, 1938, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV. Her proud parents were Arvil Reed Bell and Vivian Davis Bell. When she was 4 years old, she was blessed with a brother, Vernon Reed Bell. Her favorite playmates were her cousins from the Bell and Davis families. There were so many of them! Most of her cousins lived nearby in Hurricane or Milton, WV. She managed to keep in touch with most of her cousins throughout her life, especially at family reunions.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Laclede Record

DONALD D. REECE

Donald D. Reece, 71, of Phillipsburg, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 31, 1951, in Santa Barbara, Calif. to Harold and Neoma Ruth Gregg Reece. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Leita. He was raised in California...
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
Laclede Record

Sunny Slope graduate Billy Howell, 86, and his former teacher Betty Broyles, 94, reminisce about the country school

A favorite activity for Billy Howell, 86, of Lebanon, is remembering the best times of his life. One of them is the eight years he spent at the now closed Sunny Slope School. Laclede County had its fair share of one-room schoolhouses placed in walking distance for their students. Sunny Slope School, which was located on Route O in southern Laclede County, was one of them. The reason for the name is obvious. However, the location of the sunny slope is less so.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RCSM (RET) DANIEL BENTLEY “DAN’’ RIMMER

Regimental Command Sergeant Major, retired Daniel Bentley “Dan’’ Rimmer, 66, of Laquey, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Lee Rimmer of the home; two children, Angela Rimmer (Rick Lingerfelt) of Atlanta, Ga. and Barbara Santone (Lacey) of Kissimmee, Fla.; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Victor; three brothers, Michael Rimmer (Marge) of Batavia, N.Y.; Jon Rimmer of Batavia, N.Y., and William Rimmer of the state of Florida; several other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO
Laclede Record

Former Lebanon mayor dies at 83

Former Lebanon mayor, businessman and community leader Stanley H. “Bud’’ Allen died Saturday in his home. He was 83. He served three terms as Mayor of Lebanon from April 1996 to March 2008. Besides serving as mayor he served on the Lebanon City Council for 16 years. Allen had great love and respect for Lebanon as evidenced by his service with the Red Cross, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the Literacy Council, the Lebanon/Laclede County Library, and the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Through the years he owned two variety stores in Lebanon, and worked in management at Independent Stave Company for Jim Boswell for 29 years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon tennis defeats Camdenton, hosts tournament

The Lebanon High School tennis team defeated the Camdenton Lakers on Tuesday night, 5-4. With the match on the line, Hayden Starnes won his singles match at the No. 5 spot over Jebediah Flynn 8-6 to clinch the match. “Hayden played fantastic tennis,” head coach Ron Crowell said. “With the match on the line, he came up clutch and we were able to pull a win out over our rival.” The ‘Jackets (3-5 overall) performed well in doubles play, winning two out of three matches. Easton Cromer and Ethan Fisher teamed up at No. 1 doubles to defeat Clay Bernhard and Ryder Pitts 8-3. Dathon Durbin and Starnes won at No. 2 doubles 8-3 over Levin Dunahee and Flynn. In singles play, Fisher won at No. 2 singles over Pitts, 8-3. Durbin had a big win over Dunahee 8-4 to help with the match score. JV winners included Hicks/Woodcock (6-4), Owen/Slavens (7-5), and Austin Garrison (7-5). At the JV tournament in Bolivar on Wednesday, Jacob Slavens, Michael Owen, and Garrison/Roberts won second place, respectively. Kasey Hicks, Kaden Roberts, Garrison, Ben Nelson, Kaleb Massey, Blackburn/Mizer, and Degand/Ruble took third. At the Lebanon varsity tournament on Thursday, Ethan Fisher and Cromer placed second in the No.1 doubles flight while Fisher won first in the No. 2 singles flight. Case Warson took home first in the No. 5 singles flight. Overall, Lebanon took third out of four teams with Waynesville coming in first and Osage finishing second. The ‘Jackets beat Willow Springs 9-0 while losing to Osage (7-2) and Waynesville (6-3). “We had a great win over Willow Springs to finish the day after tough losses to Osage and Waynesville,” said Crowell. “Case Warson had a great day finishing 3-0 in singles. Ethan Fisher continues to impress with huge wins over Waynesville and Willow Springs. Ethan Fisher and Easton Cromer also had a big day in doubles with wins over Osage and Willow Springs. Kasey Hicks had wins over Willow Springs in singles and doubles after filling in due to an injury. He did a fantastic job.”
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BETTY LOUISE (PULLEY) TENNSION

Betty Louise (Pulley) Tennison, 89, of Cabool, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, near Prosperine, Mo. to John and Marie Kimbell Pulley. On Oct. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ralph Clayton Tennison. She was preceded in...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Site for Downtown arches chosen

The Lebanon Missouri Main Street Inc. Board has decided on a location for the arches planned for Downtown. Board of Directors members voted and selected the site at Commercial and Jefferson at at a meeting Wednesday morning. Other options were to have an arch at Washington and another at Monroe. The third choice was for one arch on Washington and one on Jefferson. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ROBERT MILTON “BOBBY’’ JENKINS

Robert Milton “Bobby’’ Jenkins, 74, of Laquey, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Dixon Nursing and Rehab Center of Dixon. He is survived by two children, Alberta Graves (Eddie) and Raymond Roberts (Fran) and their mother, Pat Jenkins, all of Waynesville; four grandchildren, Darrin, Cody, Missten, and Gabriella; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO

