Waynesville, MO

JOHN CARSON CROW

Laclede Record
 1 day ago

John Carson Crow, 85, of Columbia, formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Faye Crow of Columbia; three children, Kelly Crow (Chandra) of Aubrey, Texas; Kirby Crow (Mara) of Columbia, and Jeri...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

DONALD D. REECE

Donald D. Reece, 71, of Phillipsburg, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 31, 1951, in Santa Barbara, Calif. to Harold and Neoma Ruth Gregg Reece. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Leita. He was raised in California...
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
Laclede Record

BARBARA JOAN HAUSE

Barbara Joan Hause, 75, of Waynesville, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in the Phelps Health Medical Center at Rolla. She is survived by her husband Col. (Ret) David W. Hause of the home; her son, Alex Hause (Christy Schuler); her daughter, Emily Ewald (Kyle) of St. Charles; four grandchildren, Marley Ewald, Irene Ewald, Damien Hutcherson and Gabriel Hutcherson; her sister, Sandra Phillips of Pasadena, Texas; several other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

HELEN CREASON

Helen Creason, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, April 8, 2022. She is survived by three children, Lisa Brahmin and Carla Barnes, both of Lebanon, and Rick Flowers of Springfield. Arrangements for Helen Creason are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

LENA BELL ENGLAND

Lena Bell England, 92, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Springfield. She was born June 11, 1929, in Lebanon, Mo. to Thornton Theodore and Eunice Bacon Speaker. On Aug. 14, 1952, she married Eugene Edward England. Lena worked as a bookkeeper for Home Oil Company for many years....
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WILLIAM LAWRENCE WILSON

William Lawrence Wilson, 71, of Stoutland, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Camden County, Mo. to the late Ralph and Ada (Drake) Wilson. William was united in marriage to Phyllis Lorene Henson. He proudly served his country in the United States...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

WANDA FAYE WOLKEN

Wanda Faye Wolken, 89, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Wright County, Mo. to Earl and Bessie Myrtle Edwards Clark, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 15, 1951, she was united in marriage with Franklin Edward Wolken, and they...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RCSM (RET) DANIEL BENTLEY “DAN’’ RIMMER

Regimental Command Sergeant Major, retired Daniel Bentley “Dan’’ Rimmer, 66, of Laquey, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Lee Rimmer of the home; two children, Angela Rimmer (Rick Lingerfelt) of Atlanta, Ga. and Barbara Santone (Lacey) of Kissimmee, Fla.; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Victor; three brothers, Michael Rimmer (Marge) of Batavia, N.Y.; Jon Rimmer of Batavia, N.Y., and William Rimmer of the state of Florida; several other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon tennis defeats Camdenton, hosts tournament

The Lebanon High School tennis team defeated the Camdenton Lakers on Tuesday night, 5-4. With the match on the line, Hayden Starnes won his singles match at the No. 5 spot over Jebediah Flynn 8-6 to clinch the match. “Hayden played fantastic tennis,” head coach Ron Crowell said. “With the match on the line, he came up clutch and we were able to pull a win out over our rival.” The ‘Jackets (3-5 overall) performed well in doubles play, winning two out of three matches. Easton Cromer and Ethan Fisher teamed up at No. 1 doubles to defeat Clay Bernhard and Ryder Pitts 8-3. Dathon Durbin and Starnes won at No. 2 doubles 8-3 over Levin Dunahee and Flynn. In singles play, Fisher won at No. 2 singles over Pitts, 8-3. Durbin had a big win over Dunahee 8-4 to help with the match score. JV winners included Hicks/Woodcock (6-4), Owen/Slavens (7-5), and Austin Garrison (7-5). At the JV tournament in Bolivar on Wednesday, Jacob Slavens, Michael Owen, and Garrison/Roberts won second place, respectively. Kasey Hicks, Kaden Roberts, Garrison, Ben Nelson, Kaleb Massey, Blackburn/Mizer, and Degand/Ruble took third. At the Lebanon varsity tournament on Thursday, Ethan Fisher and Cromer placed second in the No.1 doubles flight while Fisher won first in the No. 2 singles flight. Case Warson took home first in the No. 5 singles flight. Overall, Lebanon took third out of four teams with Waynesville coming in first and Osage finishing second. The ‘Jackets beat Willow Springs 9-0 while losing to Osage (7-2) and Waynesville (6-3). “We had a great win over Willow Springs to finish the day after tough losses to Osage and Waynesville,” said Crowell. “Case Warson had a great day finishing 3-0 in singles. Ethan Fisher continues to impress with huge wins over Waynesville and Willow Springs. Ethan Fisher and Easton Cromer also had a big day in doubles with wins over Osage and Willow Springs. Kasey Hicks had wins over Willow Springs in singles and doubles after filling in due to an injury. He did a fantastic job.”
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MARY GLADYS (MACKNEY) POSTEN

Mary Gladys (Mackney) Posten, 74, of Richland, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her three children, Curt Lynn Posten (Terrie) of Richland; Kellie Dale Hosna (Brian) of Lebanon, and Chad Martin Posten (Tawnya) of Richland; eight grandchildren, Kalya Mullins (Bert), Shawna Robinson (Layne), Derrick Posten, Taylor Posten; Devon Blair, Mackenzie Blair, Taliana Nekola (Nick) and Kolbe Posten; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Earl Mackney (Karen) of Richland; Everette Mackney of Medicine Lodge, Kan. and Leonard Mackney (Peggy) of Readyville, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

HETTIE (ROBINETT) WRIGHT

Hettie (Robinett) Wright, 88, of Charlotte, N.C. died Jan. 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Robinett Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home of Hartville. A memorial has been established to the Wright County Historical Society.
HARTVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

Site for Downtown arches chosen

The Lebanon Missouri Main Street Inc. Board has decided on a location for the arches planned for Downtown. Board of Directors members voted and selected the site at Commercial and Jefferson at at a meeting Wednesday morning. Other options were to have an arch at Washington and another at Monroe. The third choice was for one arch on Washington and one on Jefferson. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KFDA

Palo Duro falls in fourth round to Trimble Tech 3-0

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons were the lone survivor boys high school soccer team from the Panhandle, but their season ended Friday in Wichita Falls. The Dons fell to Trimble Tech 3-0 in the fourth round of playoffs, the same round they lost to Colleyville last season.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Laclede Record

BETTY LOUISE (PULLEY) TENNSION

Betty Louise (Pulley) Tennison, 89, of Cabool, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, near Prosperine, Mo. to John and Marie Kimbell Pulley. On Oct. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ralph Clayton Tennison. She was preceded in...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CHRISTY LYNN (ANDERSON) SUMMERS

Christy Lynn (Anderson) Summers, 49, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Lake Regional Health Center in Osage Beach. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Anderson of Crocker; three children, Jordan Summers (Kylee Rust) of Lebanon; Cassandra Howlett (Adam) of Richland, and Bridget Anderson (James Appleberry) of Lebanon; special friend, Clint Scott of Lebanon; five grandchildren, James Appleberry Jr., Gage Newell, Ashlynn Howlett, Kaylynn Appleberry and Asa Howlett; siblings: Mary Kay Davis (Charlie) of Swedeborg; Dorothy Gleave of Richland; Andy Anderson (Peggy) of Swedeborg; Pat Anderson (Kristy) of Swedeborg; Roxie Coleman of Crocker, and Paul Anderson (Cindy) of Crocker; one brother-in-law, Kurt Massey of Devils Elbow; several nieces, nephews, other reltives and friends.
LEBANON, MO

