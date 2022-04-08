ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

South Carolina has 1 billionaire, see who they are

By Stacker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tajzX_0f3WhEnT00

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.

According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker used data from Forbes to find the richest resident of South Carolina as of March 31 and determine how they reached their billionaire status.

Anita Zucker
– Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,602 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Charleston, South Carolina
– Source of wealth: chemicals

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Elon Musk
Person
John D Rockefeller
Person
Jeff Bezos
MarketRealist

Jared Kushner’s Parents Made at Least $1 Billion in Real Estate

As the senior adviser to the president while Donald Trump was in office, Jared Kushner’s name has been highlighted in the media for several years. Although he and his family were part of the Democratic Party for many years, that changed when Trump ran for president. Kushner’s parents have a reported net worth of at least $1 billion.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Amazon Ceo#Standard Oil#Americans#Pew Research Center#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Sean Hannity: America has figured out Biden is causing the oil and gas crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes what's at the core of America's economic problems as Biden continues to blame others for his policy failures. SEAN HANNITY: Seven months away from the midterm elections the Biden White House is in one crisis after another. Today a key inflation gauge just set another 40 year high. This impacts every single American, every American household. A whopping 6.4% increase and according to Bloomberg the average American family now can expect to spend $5,200 more this year or $433 more each month on the exact same items they bought one year ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy