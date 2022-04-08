HELEN CREASON

One of the Boswell Park murals depicting Lebanon’s Route 66 history to visitors is now mostly blank after recent damage. Some of the mural tiles were scarred by vandalism some time ago, which led to a bigger problem over time, according to Lebanon Parks Director John Shelton. Shelton believes that moisture got behind some of the broken tiles and this caused more to fall off of the mural. “The issue appears to have been that when some of the tiles on top were damaged, it let water to get behind the tiles, which with the freezing and thawing caused them to pop loose and apparently we had a catastrophic failure sometime over the weekend,” he said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO