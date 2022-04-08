ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

HELEN CREASON

Laclede Record
 1 day ago

Helen Creason, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, April 8, 2022. She is...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

PHILLIP BURNS

Phillip Burns, 72, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. He is survived by his wife Rebecca of the home; two sons, Steven Everett of Lebanon and Charles Everett (Zoey) of Lebanon; two daughters, Nancy Burns and Alexandra Burns, both of Lebanon. Arrangements for Phillip Burns...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

LENA BELL ENGLAND

Lena Bell England, 92, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Springfield. She was born June 11, 1929, in Lebanon, Mo. to Thornton Theodore and Eunice Bacon Speaker. On Aug. 14, 1952, she married Eugene Edward England. Lena worked as a bookkeeper for Home Oil Company for many years....
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WANDA FAYE WOLKEN

Wanda Faye Wolken, 89, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Wright County, Mo. to Earl and Bessie Myrtle Edwards Clark, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 15, 1951, she was united in marriage with Franklin Edward Wolken, and they...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

FRANCIS “FRAN’’ BATTON

Francis “Fran’’ Batton, 74, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Lebanon. Arrangements for Francis Batton are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
LEBANON, MO
Lebanon, MO
Obituaries
Laclede Record

BETTY LOUISE (PULLEY) TENNSION

Betty Louise (Pulley) Tennison, 89, of Cabool, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, near Prosperine, Mo. to John and Marie Kimbell Pulley. On Oct. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ralph Clayton Tennison. She was preceded in...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Student hurt at middle school

A social media post about a Lebanon Middle School student getting hurt at school went viral Wednesday, outraging some parents in the community. While the post alleges that the student’s injury was on purpose, the Lebanon Police Department has determined otherwise following an investigation. “By all accounts, it appeared to be accidental,” said LPD Public Information Officer Kacie Springer. Due to the incident being made public, the Lebanon R-3 School District has declined to comment on the incident. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

STANLEY H. “BUD’’ ALLEN

Former Mayor Stanley H. “Bud’’ Allen, 83, of Lebanon, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home. He was a longtime Lebanon businessman, member of the Lebanon City Council, Lebanon Housing Authority and Lebanon Park Board. He served as Mayor of Lebanon from April 1996 to March 2008, and was recognized on the Lebanon Wall of Honor.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Sunny Slope graduate Billy Howell, 86, and his former teacher Betty Broyles, 94, reminisce about the country school

A favorite activity for Billy Howell, 86, of Lebanon, is remembering the best times of his life. One of them is the eight years he spent at the now closed Sunny Slope School. Laclede County had its fair share of one-room schoolhouses placed in walking distance for their students. Sunny Slope School, which was located on Route O in southern Laclede County, was one of them. The reason for the name is obvious. However, the location of the sunny slope is less so.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Site for Downtown arches chosen

The Lebanon Missouri Main Street Inc. Board has decided on a location for the arches planned for Downtown. Board of Directors members voted and selected the site at Commercial and Jefferson at at a meeting Wednesday morning. Other options were to have an arch at Washington and another at Monroe. The third choice was for one arch on Washington and one on Jefferson. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Tiles on Boswell Park’s Route 66 mural fall off

One of the Boswell Park murals depicting Lebanon’s Route 66 history to visitors is now mostly blank after recent damage. Some of the mural tiles were scarred by vandalism some time ago, which led to a bigger problem over time, according to Lebanon Parks Director John Shelton. Shelton believes that moisture got behind some of the broken tiles and this caused more to fall off of the mural. “The issue appears to have been that when some of the tiles on top were damaged, it let water to get behind the tiles, which with the freezing and thawing caused them to pop loose and apparently we had a catastrophic failure sometime over the weekend,” he said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RCSM (RET) DANIEL BENTLEY “DAN’’ RIMMER

Regimental Command Sergeant Major, retired Daniel Bentley “Dan’’ Rimmer, 66, of Laquey, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Lee Rimmer of the home; two children, Angela Rimmer (Rick Lingerfelt) of Atlanta, Ga. and Barbara Santone (Lacey) of Kissimmee, Fla.; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Victor; three brothers, Michael Rimmer (Marge) of Batavia, N.Y.; Jon Rimmer of Batavia, N.Y., and William Rimmer of the state of Florida; several other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO

