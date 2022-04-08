HELEN CREASON

Regimental Command Sergeant Major, retired Daniel Bentley “Dan’’ Rimmer, 66, of Laquey, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Lee Rimmer of the home; two children, Angela Rimmer (Rick Lingerfelt) of Atlanta, Ga. and Barbara Santone (Lacey) of Kissimmee, Fla.; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Victor; three brothers, Michael Rimmer (Marge) of Batavia, N.Y.; Jon Rimmer of Batavia, N.Y., and William Rimmer of the state of Florida; several other relatives and friends.
Comments / 0