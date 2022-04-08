League City Community Center tested for summer opening

Two candidates are running for mayor of Nassau Bay. Some responses have been edited for length and clarity. My first order of business is to restore harmony and unity to our community by putting Nassau Bay first. I'll ensure proper decorum is followed [and] that all council meetings are conducted professionally, observing all legal requirements for open meetings and following Robert's Rules of Order. And I'll make sure they are broadcast via livestreaming so our citizens can view remotely what their Mayor and City Council are doing if they can’t attend in person. I’ll also re-establish our seat at the regional table (which has been lost) with other area mayors and elected officials. I want to get our city moving forward again as we have been in a stalemate for the past several months due to the loss of a popular city manager. Many of our city activities have been suspended due to loss of key staff. When I left as mayor late 2020 we had a vibrant, active and cohesive council, staff and volunteers, all pulling in the same direction. I will get that back again so we can focus on critical issues like infrastructure repairs/enhancements, parks, commercial development and basic city services.

