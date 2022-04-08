ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City Community Center tested for summer opening

By Jake Magee
 1 day ago
The League City Community Center as of mid-March has been tested for a summer opening. The 30,000-square-foot facility at ​​at 400 S. Kansas St., League City, was built in 1938 and known as the League City School and used as an elementary and junior high school. As part of...

