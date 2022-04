ORLANDO — Lt. Gen. Jim Slife is racing the clock. In June, the Air Force Special Operations Command boss will hit the three-year mark in the top post, around the time when his predecessors have moved on to another assignment or headed into retirement. Slife is using his remaining time in the seat to plan for an era in special operations that could look much different than the past 20 years of war in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 26 DAYS AGO