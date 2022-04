Maryland Humanities has announced the selection of What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster for the 2022 One Maryland One Book program. What’s Mine and Yours is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families. They collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. Readers will follow these families over decades as they break apart and come back together. Parade called the novel “an intimate portrait of love, motherhood, class and race.”

