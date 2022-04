As part of an effort to showcase what rural areas such as Centre County have to offer, the Pennsylvania Wilds is launching a “remote lifestyle experience” in Bellefonte. Through the remote work initiative, Bellefonte will host up to five remote workers and their partners and/or families in July. Expenses including accommodations and excursions are covered as a way to put more dollars locally into the region throughout the initiative, according to a press release from the PA Wilds.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO