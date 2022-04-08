'Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' Wraps Filming

"The Batman" held fast to its leading position in North American theaters this weekend, with a strong take estimated at $66 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
With few new wide releases coming in what promises to be a quiet March, "Batman will carry the month," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, who predicts a "thin" release schedule through May.
Warner Bros.'s long and noirish take on the Caped Crusader -- Robert Pattinson stars in the title role, with Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman -- has now surpassed $238 million domestically and $224 million internationally, more than justifying its $200 million production budget.
Sony adventure film "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland as an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunter, held in second place in its fourth week out, taking in an estimated $9.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
