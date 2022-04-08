ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' Wraps Filming

By CL Staff
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming has wrapped on the documentary following horror icon Robert Englund. Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story covers the immense career of horror’s favorite nightmare man and gives a glimpse into his life beyond the genre. The documentary has been two years in the making and is part of...

collider.com

Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Pine Calls Dungeons & Dragons Movie a Mix of Game of Thrones and Princess Bride

Actor Chris Pine has provided fans with a much-needed Dungeons & Dragons movie update. Speaking with Collider earlier this week, Pine provided some juicy nuggets about the tone and feel of the upcoming fantasy movie, which will release early next year. The new movie is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and will attempt to adapt the popular game franchise into live-action form. When asked about the movie, Pine wouldn't divulge any new details about the plot of the movie, but he did seem to indicate that it would have a more light-hearted tone.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Phil Lord and Chris Miller: Hollywood Should Elevate, Not Diminish Animation (Guest Column)

Click here to read the full article. Last Sunday, at a very eventful Oscars, it was easy to miss when three actors identified as Disney princesses presented the best animated feature award by reading, “Animated films make up some of our most formative movie experiences as kids. So many kids watch these movies over and over… and over and over and over and over… I think some parents out there know exactly what we’re talking about.” Framing the five Academy Award nominees for best animated feature as a corporate product for kids that parents must begrudgingly endure could be dismissed as...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Ezra Miller's career is hanging by a thread

This may be the final straw for Ezra Miller. Last week, Warner Bros. and DC executives reportedly held an emergency meeting to determine the future of their relationship with the star, who was arrested recently in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to Rolling Stone, an insider indicated that “the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2: Zoe Saldaña Moved To Tears After Watching The Teaser of James Cameron's Highly-Anticipated Sequel

Avatar 2: Zoe Saldaña Moved To Tears After Watching The Teaser of James Cameron's Highly-Anticipated. After more than a decade, the highly-anticipated James Cameron's Avatar sequel will be one of the highlights for this year's film slate. 2009's Avatar broke records as one of the biggest box-office hits in the history of cinema, even after a decade, the film still sits as the number 1 highest-grossing film. James Cameron's Avatar also revolutionized the use of CGI in Hollywood.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Batman Villains That He Thinks Nicolas Cage Could Play Well

Which Batman villain would be best for Nicolas Cage to play? DC fans have been debating the topic ever since Nic Cage recently spoke up about a particular Batman villain he wouldn't mind playing in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. Cage wanted to take on the role of Egghead, a villain that was played in the 1960s Adam West Batman TV series by the legendary Vincent Price. While we all respect Nic Cage's choices about who Nic Cage plays, Filmmaker Kevin Smith respectfully had some alternative selections for who Nicolas Cage can play in The Batman sequels.
MOVIES
AFP

'Batman' again tops N.America box office in a slow month

"The Batman" held fast to its leading position in North American theaters this weekend, with a strong take estimated at $66 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. With few new wide releases coming in what promises to be a quiet March, "Batman will carry the month," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, who predicts a "thin" release schedule through May. Warner Bros.'s long and noirish take on the Caped Crusader -- Robert Pattinson stars in the title role, with Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman -- has now surpassed $238 million domestically and $224 million internationally, more than justifying its $200 million production budget. Sony adventure film "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland as an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunter, held in second place in its fourth week out, taking in an estimated $9.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
Natchez Democrat

THAT’S A WRAP: Horror movie finishing up filming in Natchez

NATCHEZ — Natchez has felt a bit like Hollywood over the last month as filming for a new horror movie is just wrapping up this week. The film, tentatively dubbed “From Black,” is classified as a horror movie and psychological thriller, but not in the sense as one might think, producer Kelly Frazier of K7 Entertainment said, adding it should leave audiences filled with emotion instead gripping their seats in terror.
NATCHEZ, MS
Cinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Drops A Five-Word Response After Learning That Francis Ford Coppola Enjoyed Deadpool

While you wouldn’t think the crude, 4th wall breaking, and pop culture obsessed superhero Deadpool would be everyone’s cup of tea, you’d actually be hard pressed to find many people who don’t adore him. Much like his actor and real life counterpart Ryan Reynolds, the controversial humor of the character isn’t actually all that controversial, as people can’t really get enough of him. Apparently that goes for Francis Ford Coppola too, and Reynolds has pretty much the perfect five-word response to learning that The Godfather director is a fan of Deadpool.
MOVIES

