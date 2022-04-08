ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brilliant Red Dead Redemption 2 shot wins Virtual Photographer of the Year award

By Hirun Cryer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has been crowned Virtual Photographer of the Year at the London Games Festival. The London Games Festival kicked off in the UK earlier this month on April 1, and concludes on Sunday, April 10. As part of the event, entries for the Virtual Photographer of...

