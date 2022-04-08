Idaho journalists launch paid Latino news internship

Luther Dale Watson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away on April 3, 2022, at EIRMCdue to complications of pneumonia and sepsis. Dale was born in Boise, Idaho August 9, 1940, to Carl and Naomi Watson. As a child and an adult he spent many hours reading. He graduated from Boise High School, BJC, and the University of Idaho with an electrical engineering degree. He began working at Philips/INEL/INL Atomic Energy in Arco, Idaho, at the age of 21. Dale enjoyed researching and calibrating brain radiation treatments. He was sent to Three Island nuclear disaster to find a cause. Dale wrote and had published many articles concerning nuclear development. He was a manager over one of three divisions but enjoyed the research the most. Dale traveled a lot on his job in earlier years. In his later years and after retirement he enjoyed 4 days of golf and 2 nights of bowling weekly until his health prevented him from both. He also looked forward to weekly lunches with other retirees and Deb's food. He is survived by his sister Pat (Ed) Vincent from Meridian, Idaho. Dale is also survived by many special friends who made his life better and assisted him as he needed: Jamie Willard, Tiff Leaf, and Kyle Hansen. At Dale's request, he has been cremated and his ashes will be scattered as directed. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Luther 8/9/1940 - 4/3/2022Dale Watson.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO