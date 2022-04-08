ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho journalists launch paid Latino news internship

By CBS2 News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former journalists Nicole Foy and Ximena Bustillo announced the Voces Internship of Idaho, a paid program encouraging Latinos to pursue a career in news. The program is run in partnership with Idaho Press Club and Boise nonprofit Surel's place. Organizers aim to increase Latino...

Governor Little highlights $50 million investment in behavioral health

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials are highlighting one of the state's largest-ever investments in behavioral health care. The Republican governor in a ceremonial event on Tuesday that included Idaho Supreme Court justices and lawmakers marked the $50 million approved by the Legislature in a series of appropriations bills this year that Little has already signed into law.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
Police arrest Boise man accused of rape

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Police arrested a Boise man Monday who had an active warrant out for rape. On March 31, police asked for the community's help in tracking down 20-year-old Jacob Corral, who was accused of rape and was actively resisting arrest, officials say. Corral is a Boise...
Idaho man gets 19 years in prison for beating girlfriend to death

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 44-year-old Idaho man has been sentenced to just over 19 years in prison for the beating and strangling death of his girlfriend. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Travis Ellenwood of Kamiah repeatedly struck Bessie Blackeagle in October of 2020 and then strangled her until she could not breathe. He eventually called 911.
University of Idaho Launches Food Delivery Robot Service

(TNS) — Food delivery robots are now carrying online orders across the University of Idaho's campus. UI's new dining provider, Chartwells Higher Education, partnered with San Francisco-based Starship Technologies in December to bring 15 of the robots to Moscow. They can deliver meals and drinks within a 4-mile radius from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe.
Pocatello Realtor promoting plan to boost home listings

POCATELLO — A local Realtor is urging colleagues to promote her simple plan for generating new residential listings amid an acute shortage of inventory in the Southeast Idaho housing market. Gail Bishard, of the Bishard Team with Silvercreek Realty Group, is convinced the way to make the inventory shortage...
City of Nampa, Zamzows work to prepare residents for irrigation season

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Hoping to encourage people to be drought-wise, the City of Nampa and Zamzows held a free lawn care class at the Nampa Civic Center. The big topic of the evening is conserving water while still caring for your lawn. "If people start early, prepping their...
Mushroom that can kill humans, pets found in Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first-ever confirmation of a death cap mushroom has been found in a Boise neighborhood. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the highly poisonous mushroom was found under an oak tree in an "established Boise neighborhood." Death cap mushrooms can kill pets and humans when ingested and cooking does not ward off its harmful effects.
More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Watson, Luther

Luther Dale Watson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away on April 3, 2022, at EIRMCdue to complications of pneumonia and sepsis. Dale was born in Boise, Idaho August 9, 1940, to Carl and Naomi Watson. As a child and an adult he spent many hours reading. He graduated from Boise High School, BJC, and the University of Idaho with an electrical engineering degree. He began working at Philips/INEL/INL Atomic Energy in Arco, Idaho, at the age of 21. Dale enjoyed researching and calibrating brain radiation treatments. He was sent to Three Island nuclear disaster to find a cause. Dale wrote and had published many articles concerning nuclear development. He was a manager over one of three divisions but enjoyed the research the most. Dale traveled a lot on his job in earlier years. In his later years and after retirement he enjoyed 4 days of golf and 2 nights of bowling weekly until his health prevented him from both. He also looked forward to weekly lunches with other retirees and Deb's food. He is survived by his sister Pat (Ed) Vincent from Meridian, Idaho. Dale is also survived by many special friends who made his life better and assisted him as he needed: Jamie Willard, Tiff Leaf, and Kyle Hansen. At Dale's request, he has been cremated and his ashes will be scattered as directed. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Luther 8/9/1940 - 4/3/2022Dale Watson.
Active weather to start the work week, strong winds and snow for Idaho on Monday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Widespread rain in the valley will end this morning as a storm system advances into the Pacific Northwest. Mountain snow showers will continue into the afternoon and evening as moist air continues to move over our higher elevations resulting in accumulating snowfall. Winds will also become a concern throughout the afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through Idaho, a Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon.
