Honored for 30 years of service

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce chose Providence Health System as its “Business of the Year” at Friday's chamber banquet in Chehalis. Providence Centralia Hospital’s work throughout the years in the community was the focus of the award. “Providence has been around since 1983,” Lindy Waring, board president...
HAHNVILLE – St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, the Personnel Office, members of the Civil Service Board and department heads honored 100 employees for their service and attendance in 2021. Roland Breaux, a Wastewater Tech II was presented with his 2021 Employee of the Year Award. Breaux has worked...
From The Tribune staff reports MARGARET — The Margaret Lions Club presented an award to an active member in honor of her commitment to serving the world community on Thursday, March 17, at Cafe 242 in Margaret. Faye Pino of Margaret has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and […]
