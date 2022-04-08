Congresswoman Letlow to speak at LCU Commencement May 7

Today’s must-read news report. Host Carol Castiel talks with Congresswoman Shontel Brown, a Democrat from the state of Ohio, who serves on the House Agriculture and Oversight and Reform Committees. Brown, who won a contentious special election for the seat vacated by Representative Marcia Fudge, now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is serving out her first term in Congress. She shares her thoughts on legislative priorities guided by the principles of equity, inclusion and diversity, enthusiasm for the bipartisan infrastructure law, voting rights, US leadership in combatting Vladimir Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine and the importance of preserving democracy at home.Trading News: https://branch.centuryac.com/qcnfl/celebrities-who-disc-golf.html.
