ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Congresswoman Letlow to speak at LCU Commencement May 7

By Louisiana Christian University
kalb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information has been provided by Louisiana Christian University:. Louisiana Christian University will hold its 167th Commencement Exercises on May 7 at 10 a.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. More than 250 undergradate and graduate...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Henry County Daily Herald

Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz's attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely...
COLLEGES
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Pineville, LA
City
Monroe, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Education
Daily Florida Press

Congresswoman Shontel Brown, D, Ohio

Today’s must-read news report. Host Carol Castiel talks with Congresswoman Shontel Brown, a Democrat from the state of Ohio, who serves on the House Agriculture and Oversight and Reform Committees. Brown, who won a contentious special election for the seat vacated by Representative Marcia Fudge, now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is serving out her first term in Congress. She shares her thoughts on legislative priorities guided by the principles of equity, inclusion and diversity, enthusiasm for the bipartisan infrastructure law, voting rights, US leadership in combatting Vladimir Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine and the importance of preserving democracy at home.Trading News: https://branch.centuryac.com/qcnfl/celebrities-who-disc-golf.html.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Lcu#College
MyChesCo

Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan Files Nominating Petitions

DEVON, PA — On Tuesday, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) submitted her ballot access petitions to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Included were over 3,900 petition signatures, nearly 4 times the 1,000 signature requirement to qualify for the ballot. In conjunction with the submission, Congresswoman Houlahan issued the following statement:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CNBC

Free college is now a reality in nearly 30 states

Even though the plan to make community college tuition-free was stripped from the Build Back Better bill, the number of statewide free-college programs is growing. For some high school students, the possibility of free tuition is paving the way to a degree. "I didn't want to give up, but it...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy