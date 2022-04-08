Metal detectors coming to all Erie middle, high schools following school shooting

Some big changes are coming to Erie School District middle and high schools in an effort to improve security measures.

After Tuesday’s non-fatal Erie High School shooting , the Erie School District administration and school board created a plan to implement metal detectors at all Erie middle and high schools to prevent future acts of violence.

Their safety plan includes a no roaming policy for students, which means the district is cracking down on students wandering the hallways instead of being in the classroom.

The teachers union is requesting some changes, and the school district is responding by deploying six school district officers at Erie High School to enforce safety protocols.

The superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools said they had a lockdown in January of this year which started conversations about metal detectors and increased security.

“That lockdown really exposed some concerns in our safety protocols in Erie High, so we started meeting with the EEA and the administration immediately. We had several meetings, and many of the demands in the EEA letter and our response were things that came out of those discussions, and that’s why we were working on them prior to this incident,” said Superintendent Brian Polito, Erie School District.

Erie High students will return to the classroom the first week of May.

