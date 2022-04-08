Hunting, Fishing PA Teen Cut From 'American Idol'

Morgan Gruber during one of her last performances on "American Idol." Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

The "American Idol" journey for a hunting-fishing 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania has come to an end.

Morgan Gruber was cut from the show after a performance this week, which did not air, she said on Facebook.

"I am so thankful for this amazing journey that American Idol has given me!!!" she wrote. "I’ve met so many amazing people and I’m so thankful for this opportunity! This isn’t the last of #morgangruber."

Gruber was last seen on the air with Maryland's Jay Copeland during their rendition of "Shallow."

Gruber blew the American Idol judges out of the water during her audition with her raspy, sultry voice.

Judge Katy Perry called her this season's "diamond in the rough."

Gruber told the judges she enjoys "every minute" of hunting and fishing on her family's 12 acres in Beaver County. Luke Bryan replied, "I love this girl already."

