Chicago Heights, IL

Feds seeking 30 month prison sentence for Chicago Heights man who threatened to riot Presidential Inauguration

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Federal prosecutors want to see a two-and-a-half-year sentence for a Chicago Heights man who pleaded guilty to threatening President Biden’s inauguration.

47-year-old Luis Capriotti is alleged to have left alarming voicemails to a member of Congress a week before the storming of the U.S. Capitol. He threatened to violently prevent the swearing in of the then president elect.

“Our current political rhetoric has led to widespread use of harsher, more inflammatory language,” Captriotti’s attorney Jack Corfman argued in a court filing.

Capriotti has been locked up for more than a year and sentencing had been scheduled for this week. But, it’s been moved to next month.

“I have learned my lesson. I do not want to spend any more of my life in jail. I understand that these calls crossed a line,” Captriotti wrote in a letter to the judge.

Chicago, IL
