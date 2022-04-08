ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

'It is just so exciting': Baseball fans share their enthusiasm for opening day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sox8e_0f3WcI0U00

Bronx residents were beaming with pinstripe pride this opening day. The sun was shining, and fans were more than ready for a good day to play ball.

People lined up outside the ticket counter well before the Yankees were set to face off against the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. Fans knew the wait would be long but worth it for opening day.

Some say they sat in traffic for well over a half-hour to get here, but that can come with the territory when you're rooting for the Yankees in the Bronx! Even the youngest of Yankee fans like 7-year-old Jonah Torres are happy to be back.

"It is just so exciting. My brother hasn't been to a baseball game before so it's exciting," Torres says.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Pinstripe#Play Ball#The Boston Red Sox
News 12

Play ball! Opening day arrives for Yankee fans, Bronx businesses eager

News 12 took the show on the road for an exciting firsthand look at what opening day and Yankee Stadium means to the Bronx. It's not only Yankees-Red Sox we get to start the season, but it's a coming out party of sorts. Tens of thousands of fans were flocking to the stadium to welcome in the 2022 season. Even the players can feel things starting to return to their pre-COVID ways.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Josh Donaldson Sinks Sox With Walk-Off on Opening Day

The Red Sox and Yankees renewed their timeless rivalry on Friday for an Opening Day clash in the Bronx and it was an instant classic. Battling back and forth into extra innings, New York had an opportunity to send a sellout crowd home happy in the bottom of the 11th, needing just one run to score. That's when New York's newcomers stepped up on the biggest stage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Danbury police looking for missing DoorDash driver

Danbury police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Family members say they have not seen Carlos Reyes since March 28. Reyes is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has facial hair and piercings in both ears.
DANBURY, CT
CBS Boston

Red Sox Debut Special Jerry Remy Patch On Opening Day

NEW YORK (CBS) — Friday was not just the start of a new baseball season for the Red Sox, but the start of a season that will be filled with tributes for the late Jerry Remy. The Red Sox had their special “Remy 2” patch on their sleeves for the first time for Friday afternoon’s opener against the Yankees in the Bronx, honoring the man who played seven seasons for his hometown team before spending 33 years in the broadcast booth. An icon for the franchise for his analysis and wit in the booth, Remy passed away last October at the age...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Authorities seize drugs in Nassau home raids; 3 arrested

Police say that two people in Westbury were arrested Friday after a search of their home found narcotics. Police say they found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia at 9 Clover Lane where William Jackson, 40, and Karona Lambert, 36, live. Both were placed into custody and are scheduled to be arraigned.
WESTBURY, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy