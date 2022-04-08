Time’s running out to apply for property tax relief

Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program

You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true:

You’re an Idaho resident

You own and occupy your home, and the value doesn’t exceed a limit set by law and that will be calculated in June 2022.

Your total 2021 income, after deducting medical expenses, was $32,230 or less.

You’re any of the following as of January 1, 2022: 65 or older Former POW or hostage Motherless or fatherless child under 18 Blind Widow(er) Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or a public employment system not covered by these agencies



Homeowners can get an application for property tax reductio n on the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor.



Homeowners who don’t qualify for the Property Tax Reduction program might qualify for the Property Tax Deferral program , which has an application deadline of September 6.

Property Tax Benefit for Veterans with Disabilities

The benefit for veterans with disabilities reduces Idaho property taxes by as much as $1,500 on their home and up to an acre of land. The program doesn’t have an income limit.

You might qualify for the veterans benefit if both of these apply:

You’re recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran, or you receive 100% compensation from the VA due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2022.

You owned and lived in a home in Idaho that was your primary residence as of April 14, 2022.

Veterans with disabilities can get an application for the property tax benefit at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. They’ll need to include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2022.



Veterans with disabilities also might qualify for Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program based on their income.



For more information about property tax relief:

Contact any county assessor’s office in Idaho.

Call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7736 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 334-7756

Visit the “Homeowners” section of the Tax Commission’s Property Tax Hub at tax.idaho.gov/pr operty.

The post Time’s running out to apply for property tax relief appeared first on Local News 8 .