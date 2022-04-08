ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Time’s running out to apply for property tax relief

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3estu9_0f3WcCi800

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Monday, April 18, is the last day for certain homeowners and veterans with disabilities to apply for relief from their 2021 property taxes. They must submit completed applications to county assessors by that date.

Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program

This program reduces property taxes by as much as $1,500 on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to an acre of land.

You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true:

  • You’re an Idaho resident
  • You own and occupy your home, and the value doesn’t exceed a limit set by law and that will be calculated in June 2022.
  • Your total 2021 income, after deducting medical expenses, was $32,230 or less.
  • You’re any of the following as of January 1, 2022:
    • 65 or older
    • Former POW or hostage
    • Motherless or fatherless child under 18
    • Blind
    • Widow(er)
    • Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or a public employment system not covered by these agencies

Homeowners can get an application for property tax reductio n on the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor.

Homeowners who don’t qualify for the Property Tax Reduction program might qualify for the Property Tax Deferral program , which has an application deadline of September 6.

Property Tax Benefit for Veterans with Disabilities

The benefit for veterans with disabilities reduces Idaho property taxes by as much as $1,500 on their home and up to an acre of land. The program doesn’t have an income limit.
You might qualify for the veterans benefit if both of these apply:

  • You’re recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran, or you receive 100% compensation from the VA due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2022.
  • You owned and lived in a home in Idaho that was your primary residence as of April 14, 2022.

Veterans with disabilities can get an application for the property tax benefit at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. They’ll need to include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2022.

Veterans with disabilities also might qualify for Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program based on their income.

For more information about property tax relief:

  • Contact any county assessor’s office in Idaho.
  • Call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7736 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 334-7756
  • Visit the “Homeowners” section of the Tax Commission’s Property Tax Hub at tax.idaho.gov/pr operty.

The post Time’s running out to apply for property tax relief appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deferral#Property Taxes#Tax Relief#Time#Railroad Retirement Board#Federal Civil Service#Homeowners
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Idaho Towns Only Target Conservatives, Not Liberals to Move in

Idaho has a reputation as a Conservative state. Some folks call the Gem State 'the reddest of the red' when describing the political climate in Idaho. The state is so attractive to Conservatives that some real estate companies are explicitly targeting like-minded individuals in liberal states. The movement is so...
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy