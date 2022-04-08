Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting.

On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found 38-year-old Dehrone Hobbs unresponsive inside a private residence and suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hobbs was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation at the time suggested an unknown subject, or subjects, forced entry into the residence and fired multiple rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene.

On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office officially charged Keonte Campbell with murder in relation to this incident. Campbell is presently in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers, and conversations are not recorded.

