Crime Victim Services Company Plans to Offer Free Training in Charlotte. A reputable company located in Charlotte, North Carolina, that specializes in biohazard and crime scene cleanup will be holding a meeting at their conference hall on September 16th due to the need for greater public awareness about what they have to offer victims of crime who have experienced trauma or other tragic events. They will lead attendees through a comprehensive course at their facilities, focusing on many important details regarding blood cleanup, trauma cleanup, and crime scene cleanup services.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO