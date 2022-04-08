ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Play ball! Opening day arrives for Yankee fans, Bronx businesses eager

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
News 12 took the show on the road for an exciting firsthand look at what opening day and Yankee Stadium means to the Bronx.

It's not only Yankees-Red Sox we get to start the season, but it's a coming out party of sorts. Tens of thousands of fans were flocking to the stadium to welcome in the 2022 season. Even the players can feel things starting to return to their pre-COVID ways.

News 12 spoke with businesses that have been waiting for opening day. It's been a tough last two seasons dealing with pandemic restrictions, but fans are returning to local favorites - like The Dugout bar and its Taco Bell walk-thru window.

You also can't root for the home team without the right gear. Ballpark Sports is ready to help fans with that!

Bronx native and actor Chazz Palminteri says this year's "Bronx tale" is about redemption for the Yanks and the businesses they help support. The 161st Street Business Improvement District says the city need a Yankees World Series championship now more than ever.

