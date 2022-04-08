ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Construction advances on ICCU Bengal Alumni Center

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEFrP_0f3WaqeG00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction continues on Idaho State University’s $11.5 million donor-funded ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.

Last month, crews began erecting a steel frame at the center’s site on the corner of East Bonneville Street and Memorial Drive. The project, which took a pause during the winter months, is now rapidly advancing on schedule.

“Seeing this center take shape is an exciting milestone for Bengal alumni everywhere,” Executive Director of Alumni Relations Ryan Sargent said. “It will serve our alumni when they come home to Idaho State, and it will be the launching point for Bengals to connect with each other and experience our University more deeply.”

The new 26,281 square-foot building will not only be a place to gather with alumni and friends, but it will also serve as an events center, display honorary alumni and have meeting rooms.

Original plans for an alumni center began two decades ago. Over the years, hundreds of Bengal alumni, donors, and friends worked together to raise the private funds needed to construct the building. The effort was reenergized in 2017 when the late alumnus Jack R. Wheatley committed $2 million to the project. Since then, an additional $6 million dollars have been raised including a $1.5 million gift from Idaho Central Credit Union.

The next phase in the project is to enclose the building with the steel roof deck, steel stud exterior walls, and other related assemblies. Material deliveries are being closely monitored to avoid delays that may be caused by supply chain issues.

Construction on the center is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

The post Construction advances on ICCU Bengal Alumni Center appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho Drumline heading to International competition

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Northstar Independent drumline will get the chance to show the world what eastern Idaho is made of. The drumline is made up of 40 musicians and dancers from Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Shelley, Blackfoot, and Boise. All of whom are 21 or younger. Their unique show combines the use of The post East Idaho Drumline heading to International competition appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WJHL

Construction of new work-based-learning center underway in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Construction of the “Friendship Career Center” that will house a local high school’s new work-based-learning program is underway in Bristol. On Friday, News Channel 11 got to take a look inside the construction zone. The building that will House the program known as “Viking Academy” was donated by Friendship Automotive to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WATE

Construction underway for Alcoa’s town center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 100 years as a city, Alcoa has officially started construction on what will become its town center. Thursday, developers broke ground on a new multifamily high-end apartment complex called Vital at Springbrook. The construction site sits where the old West Plant of the Aluminum Company of America once stood. That company is the namesake and reason that Alcoa exists.
ALCOA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Chubbuck awarded Community Project grant

The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the City of Chubbuck that will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together. The post Chubbuck awarded Community Project grant appeared first on Local News 8.
CHUBBUCK, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Uban Construction#Iccu Bengal Alumni Center#Idaho State University
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MIX 106

A Desperate Open Letter to Boise Residents Holding an Easter Egg Hunt

This goes for Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell and everywhere else in the Treasure Valley. I really tried to stop myself from writing this out of fear that someone would accuse me of being an Easter "Karen." Social media is such a mean and cold place right now. I'm a sensitive person who internalizes every nasty comment on our station's Facebook page. Reading more of those isn't good for my mental health, but I just can't keep thinking about the saddest thing I've ever seen on the Boise greenbelt. This needs to be said.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Rivers Where You Can Still Find Gold and Gemstones

Idaho was a massive gold rush state. There are dozens of abandoned or lightly inhabited old towns from when mining was the thing to do in the gem state. Our vast waterways give endless options for panning for gold and gemstones. While heaps of gold and mountains of gemstones have been removed, sold off and taken from the state there is still a lot more to be claimed. According to the United States Bureau of Mines, Idaho has more gold than any other state with tons still out there.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Idaho Power faces $1 million fine after reporting violations

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho environmental officials are proposing a $1 million fine as part of a settlement agreement with Idaho Power involving pollution permits at 15 of the public utility’s hydroelectric facilities in southern Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the proposed agreement on Thursday and is seeking public comments. The utility had permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for all the facilities for decades until the federal agency determined they weren’t needed in the 1990s. Idaho Power in January contacted Idaho officials after determining policy changes might again require permits. Idaho Power says it self-reported because it wants to be proactive in protecting the environment.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

City Council OKs transformative plan for downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council recently voted unanimously to adopt a plan that will guide a long-term transformative vision for the city's downtown. The Pocatello Downtown Development Plan will serve as a guiding document for the city as it develops and improves parts of downtown over the next 20 years. The plan, set to span five distinct downtown districts, includes improved pedestrian walkways, the potential relocation of City Hall, added Portneuf River access, more housing and public open space, and a new student center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KSEN AM 1150

PATHOGENIC Flu Hits Montana!

The Montana Department of Livestock reported yesterday (Friday) the confirmation of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2 Montana flocks. Our assistant state veterinarian, Dr. Tahnee Symanski, will be on duty, & report to the Glacier County Extension office in Cut Bank, this Wednesday afternoon at 1, to speak with commercial producers. Don't worry about a thing...the "Top Doc" will meet with the backyard poultry producers at 2. Montana's now the 25th state to report active cases of the avian influenza this year!
CUT BANK, MT
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy