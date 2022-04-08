ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

After trade from Padres, top-10 prospect Euribiel Angeles starts A's career with Lansing Lugnuts

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago

This has been a whirlwind of a week for Euribiel Angeles.

The San Diego Padres were the only club the Dominican Republic native has known since signing for $300,000 as a 16-year-old international prospect in July 2018. And after a breakout 2021 season in class-A ball, Angeles shot up the Padres' prospect rankings.

But in the world of Major League Baseball, prospects are often used in trades when clubs are looking for established veterans. And on Sunday, Angeles got his world rocked when he was traded from the Padres to Oakland as part of the deal for pitcher Sean Manaea — the latest trade as the A's dismantle their team and prepare for a rebuild.

But the Padres’ loss is the Lansing Lugnuts’ gain. In 2021, Angeles finished with a .330/.392/.445 slash line, showing his speed with 26 doubles, 19 stolen bases, 77 runs and adding 64 RBIs in 105 games.

And now, Angeles is one of the Athletics’ most highly-touted prospects, ranked No. 10 by Baseball America and No. 11 by MLB Pipeline. And he'll be showing that ability in a Lugnuts jersey, to start the season at least.

“The coaches told me and I was surprised (about the trade),” Angeles said. “I knew nothing, and when they called me, I was surprised. I was real sad, but it is a real opportunity for me.

“I think it’s a promotion for me and I feel really great with my new team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7ND3_0f3WZ7LH00

As of Wednesday night, Angeles hadn’t even been in Lansing for 48 hours, but he was immediately slotted as the starting shortstop for the Crosstown Showdown against Michigan State .

And Angeles showed why he’s highly ranked, making a couple of slick plays in the field, and going 1-for-2 with a run scored and a sacrifice fly RBI in the Lugnuts' 3-2 win.

“I felt really good out there,” Angeles said. “The guys are good teammates and I love it here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hR8Pd_0f3WZ7LH00

Angeles and the Lugnuts officially open their season at 6 p.m. Friday at Jackson Field against Lake County.

MLB Pipeline writes that Angeles will likely eventually move to second base as he progresses through the A’s system.

“Angeles doesn’t hit for a ton of power, but puts that ball in play with strong bat-to-ball skills and an aggressive approach,” according to the Pipeline scouting report. “Angeles has quick feet, solid hands and the arm strength to play anywhere in the infield, though his accuracy needs to improve. Of course, if he continues to rake, the A’s will find a spot for him to play.”

Angeles had the fourth-best batting average in Low-A West in 2021, according to Baseball Reference . The Pipeline report is in line with what his new manager, Phil Pohl, thinks about him.

“He’s fitting in nicely so far,” Pohl said. “You watch him make a couple of those nice defensive plays at short. You’ll see him play up the middle quite a bit for us. We’re really excited to have him. He’s a highly touted prospect, I’m happy he’s on our side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nwlsd_0f3WZ7LH00

During a 40-game stretch last season with Lake Elsinore in Low-A ball, Angeles had hits in 38 of those contests — with a 19-game hitting streak in there as well — and a .408/.451/.509 slash line.

“Great dude, great player,” said Lugnuts catcher Tyler Soderstrom, the A’s top-ranked prospect . “But what I’ve seen so far, he’s really good offensively and defensively. It’s going to be fun to have him.”

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

