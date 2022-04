Medical devices, healthcare equipment and healthcare supplies grew during the pandemic and the sector is expected to grow further. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a small sized healthcare ETF launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc., and is managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. State Street Corporation is a major asset management company, with a total asset base in excess of $1 trillion. XHE was formed on January 26, 2011 and currently has an Asset Under Management (AUM) of approximately $0.5 billion. Why has such a big asset management company invested so little in an ETF targeting a niche high growth sector?

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 25 DAYS AGO