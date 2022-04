HARTFORD, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Hybrid Pathways is No. 33 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the most dynamic segment of the Northeast region's economy – its independent small businesses.

