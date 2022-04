For the first time in more than a month, the Blackhawks are breaking up their first line of Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome. The move comes after the Blackhawks dropped their sixth straight (0-4-2), and were shut out for the second time in four games and the eighth time this season. The offense has dried up outside of that trio, and interim head coach Derek King felt it was time to change it up.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO