Jefferson Davis County, MS

High winds and low humidity cause fire danger in county this weekend

By Holley Cochran
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Jackson has issued several hazardous weather conditions affecting Jefferson Davis County over the weekend. A combination of windy conditions and low relative humidity will cause increasing fire danger Friday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southwestern portions...

