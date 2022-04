AUGUSTA, Ga. — This is not an assignment for the weak-hearted. (Or the weak-stomached.) It’s also not an assignment most would envy. When I pitched my editor about re-visiting an article I first wrote in 2014, in which I ate every item on the menu at the Masters, it felt like mostly pity in his voice: “Yeah, I guess you could.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO