There's a growing community of drone hobbyists and an expanding market to match it, but with some models stretching well into hundreds, or even thousands of dollars it can be a little intimidating figuring out where to start. If you're a newbie looking to try out drone piloting for the first time, Amazon has a deal you won't want to miss. The Holy Stone HS110D RC drone is a great model for beginners, and right now you can snag it for just $66. It typically costs $109 from Holy Stone directly, making this an impressive discount of 39%, and a great opportunity to dip your toe into the world of drone piloting.

