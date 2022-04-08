ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess LDC approves tax-exempt bonds for Marist College

Mid-Hudson News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE – Marist College got the go ahead to commence construction on doubling the size of the Dyson...

midhudsonnews.com

Law.com

More Not-for-Profit Hospitals Lose Property Tax Exemptions: Part 2

In my January 24 Health Law column, I discussed a recent case involving the revocation of the property tax exemption of three not-for-profit (NFP) hospitals in Pennsylvania. State and local taxing authorities across the country are taking a closer look at how NFP hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and other health care providers operate. If they determine that these organizations are not providing enough charity care, are operating more like a business than a charity, are overly aggressive in their collection of patient bills, are paying excessive compensation to executives, are allowing profit-making organizations like private physician practices to operate on their premises, or are engaging in other activities inconsistent with their charitable purpose, the property tax exemption of these health care providers could be in jeopardy. Federal exemption from income tax offers absolutely no assurance that their property tax exemption is safe.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

No village tax increase expected in Suffern

SUFFERN – Village Mayor Michael Curley of Suffern announced he has submitted a tentative budget with a zero percent property tax increase. “This was achieved with the help of our Treasurer Michael Genito, department heads, and Trustees Alpert, Corrigan, Sauberman, and Hagen,” he said. The spending plan includes...
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Plans continue for Fjord Trail

TOWN OF FISHKILL – Work continues on the plans to create a connected trail network through the Hudson Highlands, linking Long Dock Park in the City of Beacon with the Village of Cold Spring, some seven miles to the south. Much of the trail’s planned route passes through the...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster lawmaker proposes ending boarding out-of-county inmates

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Jail, like other large facilities including Orange County, often accepts inmates from other counties where their jail capacity is lower. Ulster County Legislator Joe Maloney is opposed to the concept of profiting from the concept that he believes morally wrong. “Right now the few...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State provides loans, grants for municipal water and wastewater projects

ALBANY – The State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved funding for area water and wastewater projects. The Village of Fishkill will receive a $4.12 million grant and $17.37 million short-term, interest-free loan for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, pump station upgrades, and installation of a new force main. The Village...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Republican files petitions to force primary for assembly seat

POUGHKEEPSIE – Republican Dean Michael, a former Town of Clinton councilman has filed nominating petitions to force a primary against fellow Republican Brandon Gaylord. The winner will face Democratic Assemblywoman Didi Barrett for the 106th district seat. The 106th district includes parts of Dutchess and Columbia counties. In March,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston Common Council okays lengthy PILOT for low-income apartments

KINGSTON – The Kingston Housing Authority has been granted a 32-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement by the city’s common council to modernize the apartments at the Stuyvesant Apartments. It will be the first time in decades that the homes have been upgraded, noted Alderman Tony Davis at Tuesday night’s council...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Happy 250th birthday Town of Wallkill

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A standing room only crowd joined local officials and dignitaries at the Wallkill Town Hall on Thursday evening to celebrate the official kickoff of their Semi-Sesquicentennial (250-Year) Birthday celebration. Numerous proclamations were declared and some gifts were given to residents who have contributed significant accomplishments...
Mid-Hudson News Network

City unemployment rates higher than regional average

ALBANY – The cities of Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Yonkers and New Rochelle are among the municipalities with February unemployment rates higher than the Hudson Valley average of 3.8 percent, the State Labor Department reported. (See the complete list of municipal highs and lows here ). The towns of...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Schmitt files petitions for NY-18

ALBANY – Republican and Conservative candidate for New York’s 18th Congressional District, Colin Schmitt, Monday, filed petitions at the State Board of Elections. He will face incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney in the November election. Schmitt filed 6,188 signatures, five times the required number, for Republican Party ballot...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hatzolah stations jets at Sullivan County Airport

WHITE LAKE – HatzolAir, the aviation division of the Hatzolah EMS service, was expected to house three jets at Sullivan County International Airport shortly as the agency works to develop its world aviation headquarters at the White Lake facility. County Legislature Chairman Rob Doherty said that will benefit the...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh City Council continues discussion about slaves’ remains

NEWBURGH – Several years ago when the former Broadway School in Newburgh was being converted to the city courthouse, a cemetery containing the remains of former black slaves was unearthed near Broadway and Route 9W. Roughly 100 partial sets of remains were taken to SUNY New Paltz for study...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston mayor issues affordable housing executive order

KINGSTON – To ensure that all new construction in the City of Kingston continues to include, at minimum, 10 percent affordable housing units, Mayor Steven Noble has issued an executive order, which states that all applicants requesting site plan approval from the planning board for developments between five and nine housing units must include at least one affordable housing unit. It also states that all site plans for developments of 10+ must maintain at least 10 percent of the units as affordable.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beephan files petitions for 105th Assembly bid

POUGHKEEPSIE – East Fishkill Town Councilman Anil Beephan Jr. has filed petitions to appear on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines for the 105th State Assembly seat in the November election. The post is being vacated by the retiring Kieran Michael Lalor. Jill Fieldstein is running on the Democratic...
EAST FISHKILL, NY

