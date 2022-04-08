Dutchess LDC approves tax-exempt bonds for Marist College

In my January 24 Health Law column, I discussed a recent case involving the revocation of the property tax exemption of three not-for-profit (NFP) hospitals in Pennsylvania. State and local taxing authorities across the country are taking a closer look at how NFP hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and other health care providers operate. If they determine that these organizations are not providing enough charity care, are operating more like a business than a charity, are overly aggressive in their collection of patient bills, are paying excessive compensation to executives, are allowing profit-making organizations like private physician practices to operate on their premises, or are engaging in other activities inconsistent with their charitable purpose, the property tax exemption of these health care providers could be in jeopardy. Federal exemption from income tax offers absolutely no assurance that their property tax exemption is safe.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO