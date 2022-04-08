ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer's brain barrier damage theory could pave way for new treatments

By University of Reading
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlzheimer's Disease could be caused by damage to a protective barrier in the body that allows fatty substances to build up in the brain, newly published research argues. A new explanation called the "Lipid Invasion Model," argues that lipids entering the brain due to damage to the blood brain barrier—a dense...

medicalxpress.com

scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Damage#Pave#The University Of Reading
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses the Aging Process in Mice

Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on. Age may be just a number, but it’s a number that often carries unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered drug candidate raises insulin secretion in type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Lund University have discovered increased levels of of a microRNA in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. Their experiments on human insulin producing cells in the pancreas also demonstrates that it is possible to increase the insulin secretion by reducing the levels of this microRNA. An important goal of the research is to develop new treatments for people with the disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Risk for atrial fibrillation recurrence increases with body weight

Rates of atrial fibrillation (AF) recurrence following ablation increase incrementally according to body mass index, both in short- and long-term follow-up, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association, held from April 3 to 5 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Jacob Toennesen, M.B.B.S., from Gentofte...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER

