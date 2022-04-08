ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HomeKit Weekly: Why motion sensors are a key part of automating your entire house

By Bradley Chambers
9to5Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTying together accessories across manufacturers is a key reason I love building around a smart home platform vs. picking manufacturers. One of the most underrated accessory types for HomeKit is motion sensors, and this week for HomeKit Weekly, I want to dive into it to look at the best options and...

9to5mac.com

Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15.4: Every New Feature Apple Brings to Your iPhone

Are you looking for new emoji to use while chatting with friends? What about a way to open your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask? Or added measures to protect your privacy and security? All these features and more are available for your iPhone with iOS 15.4, Apple's latest iPhone update. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji and other upgrades to compatible iPhones (and iPads, too, through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security#Home Automation#Homekit Weekly
SPY

Wave Goodbye to Monthly Fees — Here Are the Best Security Cameras That Don’t Require a Subscription

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. In fact, its been reported that 60% percent of burglars will simply avoid houses with home security cameras.  Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100, but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, there’s...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Find a Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

If you're bad about writing down Wi-Fi passwords of places you frequent -- like coffee shops, libraries, school, work -- don't worry, we'll help you find them. Your computer should have saved any network Wi-Fi passwords you've signed into. The first time you connect to a Wi-Fi network on a...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to scan text on iPhone with this awesome new iOS 15.4 feature

We’ve been scanning documents since before the smartphone, but it all got a lot easier after that. And camera technology advanced to a point where it’s easy to turn any document into a digital version that’s always available to use. The iPhone is one example where you can scan documents with the built-in Notes app. Now that the iOS 15.4 update has dropped, you can use a brand new feature for scanning documents. The new Scan Text iPhone feature lets you turn printed or handwritten text into text inside the Notes app.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to silence Google Assistant responses on your Android phone

You’re sitting in your office and decide to find out when your next appointment is. You pick up your phone and murmur quietly, “OK Google, when’s my next appointment?” And then, loud enough to be heard over the entire room, your Google Assistant announces, “Next up, you have an appointment with your urologist on September 3rd at 9AM.”
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Best Smart Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,150 Off Right Now

Samsung has no shortage of beloved technology. From monitors and celeb-loved Frame TVs to Robot Vacuums, Galaxy S22 phones and even smart appliances — like the best-selling Front Load Washer with CleanGuard and Dryer. Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

5 hidden Google Assistant tricks for your Android

Virtual assistants can be used with your smartphones, tablets, computers and smart devices, including speakers, TVs, lightbulbs, thermostats, surveillance cameras and more. While Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Bixby and others are designed to make your life easier, it helps to know everything they can do. Did you know that...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch allows pilots to take calls, send texts, and more

Receive a whole range of functions with the Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch. Designed specifically for pilots, it lets you retrieve phone calls, reply to texts, ask questions, and more via voice assistant. In fact, voice assistant control allows you to benefit from using your phone without fumbling through your flight bag or pressing a single button. Moreover, this aviator smartwatch includes preflight, in-flight, and postflight features to enhance situational awareness. And direct-to navigation directs you straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from your watch. The Garmin D2 Air X10 also makes flight logging a breeze, as it automatically tracks flights on takeoff. It then transfers the data, duration, total flight time, and route. Finally, receive access to 24/7 health monitoring including sleep score, stress tracking, hydration, heart rate, and more.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15.4 Finally Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask On. Here's How

IOS 15.4, the latest update to Apple's iPhone software, is here and one of the biggest new features is the ability to use Face ID with a mask on. If you've ever tried to unlock your iPhone or use Apple Pay with a mask on, you know that it's pretty much impossible. Usually, you have to either manually type in your passcode or pull your mask down under your chin -- but those days are over.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Roku OS 11 comes with new Fire TV and Google TV like features

Roku just detailed major changes that are coming to its devices with the new Roku OS 11. Roku devices, for those who don't know, run on a proprietary platform. However, it's been somewhat behind in comparison to other smart TV OSes such as Apple's tvOS, Google TV, and Amazon's Fire TV OS. The new Roku OS 11 comes with new features that tries to bridge the gap with other smart TV platforms.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Google Home app to see major redesign

Google’s Home app on iOS has been pretty stagnant over the past few years while the company has been adding features to the service and its products. Luckily, Google has committed to giving the app a pretty big overhaul in the upcoming weeks. This overhaul should change the primary grid you use to interact with your devices.
CELL PHONES

