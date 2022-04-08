ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Wireless neural recording system is a significant trend for brain-computer interface in the next decade

By Science China Press
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) has proven to be effective in the field of sensory and motor function restoration and in the treatment of neurological disorders. Using a BCI recording system, we can transform current methods of human interaction with machines and the environment, especially to help those with cognitive and...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Snap buys brain-computer interface startup for future AR glasses

Meta, Apple, and a slew of other tech companies are building augmented reality glasses with displays that place computing on the world around you. The idea is that this type of product will one day become useful in a similar way to how smartphones transformed what computers can do. But how do you control smart glasses with a screen you can’t touch and no mouse or keyboard?
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Wireless Charging and Power Systems - Improve Battery Life

The benefits of wireless charging are numerous. This method of powering devices does not need to be plugged in to charge. It is much more convenient to leave your phone charging while using it. It is also much easier to pick up your phone without having to worry about the cable and the outlet. Another benefit is that the devices can be charged anywhere. This means that you can place wireless chargers in restaurants, airports, trains, planes, and other places where you often use your phone.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence and robotics uncover hidden signatures of Parkinson's disease

A study published today in Nature Communications unveils a new platform for discovering cellular signatures of disease that integrates robotic systems for studying patient cells with artificial intelligence methods for image analysis. Using their automated cell culture platform, scientists at the NYSCF Research Institute collaborated with Google Research to successfully identify new cellular hallmarks of Parkinson's disease by creating and profiling over a million images of skin cells from a cohort of 91 patients and healthy controls.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Neural#Unmanned System Institute#Micro Nano Electronics
Nature.com

Robust registration of SAR and optical images based on deep learning and improved Harris algorithm

Traditional algorithms can achieve good results when registering homologous images, but it cannot reach satisfying results for registration between synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and optical images. The difficulty is that the image texture information and structures of different modalities is very different which leads to poor registration results. To solve this problem, we present a robust matching framework for registration between SAR and optical images. First, a novel deep learning network is utilized to generate high quality pseudo-optical images from SAR images. Next, feature points are detected and extracted using the multi-scale Harris algorithm. Then the feature points are constructed through the gradient position orientation histogram method. Finally, the actual position of the feature points will be reconstructed through a feedback mechanism for matching. Experimental results demonstrate its superior matching performance with respect to the state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Waste coffee grounds could someday help detect brain waves

There's nothing like a steaming cup of joe to give your morning a quick boost. Now, there's yet another reason to love the beverage. Today, researchers report the first application of used coffee grounds as environmentally friendly electrode coatings for sensitive neurochemistry measurements. The material could eventually help scientists get a better handle on brain activity and detect minute levels of neurotransmitters.
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Discovered a Brand-New Type of Cell Hiding in The Human Body

Scientists have discovered a brand-new type of cell hiding inside the delicate, branching passageways of human lungs. The newfound cells play a vital role in keeping the respiratory system functioning properly and could even inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of certain smoking-related diseases, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
MedicalXpress

Brain implant helps completely 'locked-in' man communicate

Unable to move a single muscle, even to open your eyes. Completely locked into your own body, yet fully conscious and aware. Lou Gehrig's disease—amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—is a nightmare in its advanced form, leaving patients without any means of communicating their needs and wishes. But a new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification of granular computing-neural network model for prediction of pollutant longitudinal dispersion coefficient in aquatic streams

Discharge of pollution loads into natural water systems remains a global challenge that threatens waterÂ andÂ food supply, as well as endangering ecosystem services. Natural rehabilitation of contaminated streams is mainly influenced by the longitudinal dispersion coefficient, or the rate of longitudinal dispersion (Dx), a key parameter with large spatiotemporal fluctuations that characterizes pollution transport. The large uncertainty in estimation of Dx in streams limits the water quality assessment in natural streams and design of water quality enhancement strategies. This study develops an artificial intelligence-based predictive model, couplingÂ granular computing and neural network models (GrC-ANN) to provide robust estimation of Dx and its uncertainty for a range ofÂ flow-geometric conditions with high spatiotemporal variability. Uncertainty analysis of Dx estimated from the proposed GrC-ANN model was performed by alteration of theÂ training data used to tune the model. Modified bootstrap method was employed to generate different training patterns through resampling from a global database of tracer experiments in streams with 503 datapoints. Comparison between the Dx values estimated by GrC-ANN to those determined from tracer measurements shows the appropriateness and robustness of the proposed method in determining the rate of longitudinal dispersion. The GrC-ANN model with the narrowest bandwidth of estimated uncertainty (bandwidth-factor"‰="‰0.56) that brackets the highest percentage of true Dx data (i.e., 100%) is the best model to compute Dx in streams. Considering the significant inherent uncertainty reported in the previous Dx models, the GrC-ANN model developed in this study is shown to have a robust performance for evaluating pollutant mixingÂ (Dx) in turbulent environmental flow systems.
SCIENCE
CNET

Best Wireless Mouse Deals: Save on Mice for Travel, Gaming and Everyday Computing

Whether you're using your laptop for work or gaming, you don't want to rely solely on the touchpad. Having a wireless mouse removes a lot of hassle and difficulty in using a touchpad or wired mouse with a long cord. Wireless mice allow for greater precision, which can be important for video and photo editing, online gaming and other detail-oriented tasks.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Newly developed COVID vaccine could protect against omicron and other variants

The preclinical data for a vaccine developed at MedUni Vienna to protect against SARS-CoV-2 indicates that it is effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants known to date, including omicron—even in those who have not yet built up any immunity as a result of vaccination (non-responders). The data from the study were recently published in the journal Allergy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

How left brain asymmetry is related to reading ability

Researchers led by Mark Eckert at the Medical University of South Carolina, United States, report that two seemingly opposing theories of language processing are both correct. Publishing in the open-access journal PLOS Biology on April 5th, the study shows that greater left-brain asymmetry can predict both better performance and average performance on a foundational measure of reading ability, depending on whether analysis is conducted over the whole brain or in specific regions.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists create brain charts that show how the brain changes over a lifetime

For decades, growth charts have been used by pediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers accurately identify people with PTSD through text data alone

University of Alberta researchers have trained a machine learning model to identify people with post-traumatic stress disorder with 80 percent accuracy by analyzing text data. The model could one day serve as an accessible and inexpensive screening tool to support health professionals in detecting and diagnosing PTSD or other mental health disorders through telehealth platforms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Cell-cell signaling of GI bacteria can unlock future infection preventions

Published in Nature Communications, research from the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic sought to understand how microbial communities help people resist pathogens. Researchers observed that strains of bacterium Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis), a common bacterring in the. gastrointestinal (GI) tract of humans, signal to each other during gene transfers...
SCIENCE
Verywell Health

Before-and-After MRIs Show How COVID Changes Brain

Brain scans done months before and a few months after COVID-19 infection revealed structural changes in the brain. People who had been infected showed a greater decline in ability to perform complex tasks than those who had not been infected, with the difference being more pronounced in older individuals. Structural...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy