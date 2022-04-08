ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Don’t touch it, eat it or chop it: Hammerhead worms can hurt you and your pets

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQmI4_0f3WXf9200

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGMB ) – There’s a pest that is harmless to plants, but potentially harmful to humans and animals — and it’s in many states that enjoy warmer weather.

Native to Southeast Asia, hammerhead worms have an affinity for hot, humid locations. In the U.S., they are known to thrive in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute’s (TISI) website .

They can also be found in greenhouses or places with “hot, humid environments,” the TISI says.

129,000 wall beds sold at Amazon, Costco, Wayfair recalled after death of 79-year-old woman

So where did hammerhead worms come from, and how did they end up in the U.S.?

Assistant Professor Nathan P. Lord, Ph.D. at Louisiana State University, said the worms may have made their way to the States is in the soil of ornamental plants. These worms hitchhiked to the USA and now can be found across areas that mimic their native climate.

They can also be a bit dangerous.

For starters, earthworms should be on alert because hammerhead worms consider them prey. But humans and pets should be wary, too.

“They actually produce a pretty nasty neurotoxin for paralyzing the earthworm prey, so there is certainly the potential for people and pets to be harmed if eaten or touched,” said Lord.

Those who spot hammerhead worms, or otherwise come into contact with one, are advised to put on a pair of gloves, refrain from touching them with bare skin, and, of course, avoid eating them. The TISI says anyone who handles a hammerhead flatworm should wash their hands with hot soapy water, rinse in alcohol and/or use hand disinfectant.

Dr. Rachel: Can you heat up food in the microwave with a plastic container?

If you see one of these worms and have the urge to kill it, take a moment and consider your options: According to the TISI, you shouldn’t try to chop up the hammerhead worms, as this will only result in more hammerhead worms.

“Reproduction seems to be primarily achieved through fragmentation: a small rear portion of the worm will pinch off, and ‘stay behind’ as the worm moves forward,” the TISI writes.

“Within about 10 days, the head begins to form and this may happen a few times a month.”

Lord explained that “specialized cells” allow the worms to regenerate parts of their bodies, or “sometimes even entire new bodies from a small piece of the original worm.”

Both Lord and Dr. Blake Layton, of Mississippi State University, recommend putting salt on the hammerhead worms. The worms may also dry out if left in the bright sun for a period of time.

If all else fails, “squishing them is likely to do enough damage to kill them,” Lord said.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Touch It#Hammerhead#Invasive Species#Wgmb#Tisi
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WHSV

The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They are a staple of early spring and easy to spot: those puffy white Bradford pear trees. But once you get to know them, they are easy to hate. Some central Virginia garden centers, like the Great Big Greenhouse and Cross Creek Nursery, don’t even carry them any more. But they carry on in our landscape.
RICHMOND, VA
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
The Independent

Disney family member calls on company to ‘muster the courage’ to counter conservative outrage

The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues. In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights. Her comments came after Republicans admonished Disney for eventually taking a stand on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed and signed into law last month in Florida. Bosses were earlier criticised by...
ECONOMY
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy