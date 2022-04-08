ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Apollo, PA

Man who swallowed bullets outside of a Kiski shopping plaza arrested

By Kdka News Staff
 1 day ago

An Armstrong County man is awaiting a preliminary hearing after consuming live ammo outside a shopping plaza.

Kiski Police were called late last night to Mid-Town Plaza on River Road in North Apollo after an ambulance was dispatched for a man swallowing bullets.

Police and medics say 33-year-old Nicholas Rosselle swallowed two hollow-point rounds and was under the influence of narcotics.

Rosselle resisted as officers were trying to take him to an emergency room.

They also say he did not have a gun license. Rosselle is facing firearms violations, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct charges.

