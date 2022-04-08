ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Sheriff's deputy honored as a Law Officer of the Year by 40&8.

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0f3WXW9N00

On Thursday, a Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy was recognized by the La Societe des 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevaux’s (The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses) as the Law Officer of the Year.

Cpl. Shonda Abercrumbia will represent the Shreveport-Bossier area in the state competition.

Abercrumbia has been a deputy for over 25 years. She has worked in the detention and bailiff section and is currently assigned to the Civil Division as a process server and a member of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hostage negotiation team.

"Shonda is a hard worker who is dedicated to her job and it is a joy to supervise her," Sgt. Jeff Thomas with Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said.

During the winter freeze of February 2021, Abercrumbia assisted the operations division by distributing water to the hard-hit areas of Caddo Parish and helping citizens affected by the weather.

Abercrumbia has also been the main negotiator in two hostage incidents she was called to in 2021. On both occasions, she was able to diffuse the situation resulting in a positive outcome.

"Her work is exemplary and brings honor to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens that we serve," Thomas said.

When off duty, Abercrumbia remains involved in the community. She is an active member of the Order of The Eastern Star, and also volunteers with the Salvation Army to feed the homeless.

La Societe des Quarante Hommes Et Huit Chevaux, commonly known now as The Forty & Eight, is a charitable honor society of American veterans since 1920. Its official name is derived from the French railway experience of American troops in the First World War.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Society#Volunteers#Hostage#Caddo Sheriff#Caddo Parish Sheriff#The Society Of 40 Men#The Civil Division#The Salvation Army#The Forty Eight
K945

A Stolen Ambulance, Drugs Make For a Wild Louisiana Police Chase

If you ever see those dreaded red and blue lights in your rearview mirror, you probably know that you should pull over and see what the friendly officer trying to get your attention wants. Honestly, it's hard to fathom the fact that some folks see that as an option. But, if you are driving a stolen ambulance and are in possession of illegal drugs - you probably already know what the police making all of that racket behind you want.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Miami Herald

Motorcyclist killed after ramming into back of 18-wheeler, Louisiana police say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

Arkansas car show shooting: Police ID victim, confirm 6 children among 28 wounded

DUMAS, Ark. — Six children were among 28 people wounded Saturday night during what state police called the largest mass shooting in Arkansas history. Update 5:23 p.m. EDT March 20: Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police, confirmed the revised casualty count during a Sunday afternoon news conference. He also identified the victim who died in the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer, KARK reported.
DUMAS, AR
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suspect in drug bust dies after being shot by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy

A man who was shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday during an attempted drug arrest in Fort Lauderdale died, officials said. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team members, SWAT agents and other investigators were attempting to arrest a “violent felon” who had been involved in drug sales. Shortly ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
La Crosse Tribune

Deputy Roy Torgerson receives Vernon County Legion Law Officer of the Year Award

On March 17, Roy Torgerson of the Vernon County Sheriffs Department was awarded the Vernon County American Legion Law Officer of the Year Award. Torgerson was nominated by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 and now his nomination will be forwarded to the 7th District for consideration to be nominated for the Wisconsin American Legion Law Officer of the Year Award.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
910
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy