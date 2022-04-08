Caddo Sheriff's deputy honored as a Law Officer of the Year by 40&8.

On Thursday, a Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy was recognized by the La Societe des 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevaux’s (The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses) as the Law Officer of the Year.

Cpl. Shonda Abercrumbia will represent the Shreveport-Bossier area in the state competition.

Abercrumbia has been a deputy for over 25 years. She has worked in the detention and bailiff section and is currently assigned to the Civil Division as a process server and a member of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hostage negotiation team.

"Shonda is a hard worker who is dedicated to her job and it is a joy to supervise her," Sgt. Jeff Thomas with Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said.

During the winter freeze of February 2021, Abercrumbia assisted the operations division by distributing water to the hard-hit areas of Caddo Parish and helping citizens affected by the weather.

Abercrumbia has also been the main negotiator in two hostage incidents she was called to in 2021. On both occasions, she was able to diffuse the situation resulting in a positive outcome.

"Her work is exemplary and brings honor to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens that we serve," Thomas said.

When off duty, Abercrumbia remains involved in the community. She is an active member of the Order of The Eastern Star, and also volunteers with the Salvation Army to feed the homeless.

La Societe des Quarante Hommes Et Huit Chevaux, commonly known now as The Forty & Eight, is a charitable honor society of American veterans since 1920. Its official name is derived from the French railway experience of American troops in the First World War.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.