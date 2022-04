WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent study done by federal researchers found there were more alcohol-related deaths than COVID deaths in the U.S. during 2020 in people under 65. The study discovered that, in 2020, there were 74,408 alcohol-related deaths among Americans ages 16 to 64 while, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were only 67,991 deaths among Americans under 65 that included COVID-19 as an underlying cause.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO