1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday.
Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call.
When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and rendered first aid until EMS arrived. Their injuries were determined to be non life-threatening.
Keonte Cooper, 18, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday at 12:30 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1