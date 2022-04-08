It's the Miami Marlins Opening Day in San Francisco

Photo: Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins today open the 2022 Championship Season in San Francisco against the Giants at Oracle Park. This is the first game of a three-game series.

The Marlins then head to Anaheim for a two-game series Monday and Tuesday against the Angels.

On Thursday, April 14th, the Miami Marlins play their home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

