It's the Miami Marlins Opening Day in San Francisco

By Grace Blazer
 1 day ago

Photo: Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins today open the 2022 Championship Season in San Francisco against the Giants at Oracle Park. This is the first game of a three-game series.

The Marlins then head to Anaheim for a two-game series Monday and Tuesday against the Angels.

On Thursday, April 14th, the Miami Marlins play their home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

You can catch all the games on Fox Sports 940 , online, on the iHeartRadio app, and on your smart speakers. Just say, "Play Fox Sports 940."

OPENING DAY FUN FACTS:

  • The Marlins are 12-17 all-time on Opening Day. Were defeated 1-0 in last year's Opening Day at home against Tampa Bay. Miami defeated the Phillies on Opening Day in 2020, but with the loss, last season, have not won back-to-back Opening Days since 2004-05.
  • Miami will open the season on the road for just the ninth time in 30 seasons and the third time since 2014 (2020, 2017). The Marlins are 2-6 all-time on Opening Day on the road but beat Philadelphia, 5-2 in 2020, and Washington, 9-2 in 2007.
  • This year will be the second time in franchise history the club will begin the year against the San Francisco Giants, joining on April 3, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium. The Marlins won the game 6-4, defeating Giants starter and 1997 Marlins World Series MVP Livan Hernandez.
  • This will be just the second Opening Day the Marlins have had a Designated Hitter. The other was the COVID shortened 2020 season in which the universal DH was used. Garrett Cooper made that start on July 24 in Philadelphia. He went 1x4 with an RBI.
  • 2B Luis Castillo has made the most Opening Day starts in a Marlins uniform with eight from 1997-2005. He fell one season short of making nine consecutive starts when Craig Counsell started at second on Opening Day in 1998. Miguel Rojas and Brian Anderson lead the Marlins' current roster in Opening Day starts for Miami with four each, making every Opening Day start for the Marlins since 2018.

