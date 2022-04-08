ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffetz calls out Atlantic writer's 'intellectually lame' argument about Hunter Biden coverage

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor and former congressman Jason Chaffetz slammed Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum for making an "intellectually lame" claim that the Hunter Biden laptop story was not "interesting" enough for the mainstream media to cover. Chaffetz said Friday...

Fox News

