ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cargo Jet Skids Off Runaway in Costa Rica, Splits in Half

By Associated Press
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Aj7g_0f3WVoad00

A cargo jet that spun off lays broken on the runway of the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, Thursday, April 7, 2022. According to the fire department, both the pilot and the co-pilot are reported in good health, and accident caused the total closure of the air terminal. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

A DHL cargo jet slid off the runway and broke in half while landing at San Jose’s international airport Thursday, shutting down the airport, but not injuring the crew.

The fire department said the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaría Airport just west of the capital but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system.

Héctor Chaves, director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, said that upon landing the aircraft skidded, turned, and broke in two, exposing its cargo.

“Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Chaves said. “Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”

A spokesman for cargo carrier DHL said both pilots were unharmed but one was undergoing a medical check as a precaution.

DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said the company was working with airport authorities to move the plane so flights could resume. He said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

DHL is a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Luis Miranda, deputy director of civil aviation for Costa Rica, said the plane had gone only about 35 miles from the airport when it requested permission to turn back from its planned flight to Guatemala City. He said the pilot and co-pilot were the only crew members aboard the plane, which was carrying only about 2 1/2 hours' worth of fuel.

The airport administration said the crash would keep the airport closed to incoming and outgoing flights until at least 6 p.m. Some flights would be diverted to Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, about 125 miles northwest of San Jose.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Russian and Chinese Billionaires Take a Beating on Forbes List

A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4, 2022. U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard are searching the yacht owned by a Russian oligarch. The yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets, according to U.S. Treasury Department documents. All of Vekselberg's assets in the U.S. are frozen and U.S. companies are forbidden from doing business with him and his entities. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Sacramento Mass Shooting Raises Questions on How to Curb Rising Gun Violence

After a devastating mass shooting in Sacramento over the weekend that killed six people and wounded a dozen more, arguments about gun reform are also resurfacing. David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, joined Cheddar News to talk about efforts to curb gun violence such as community intervention programs — and the more that needs to be done by lawmakers. "One thing that would be really important is at the federal level closing the loopholes that allow for private sales to go forward without a background check," he noted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cheddar News

Miami's Crypto Craze on Full Display at Bitcoin Conference

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status. Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Saturday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#San Jose#Guatemala City#Traffic Accident#Ap Photo#Dhl#Units#Deutsche Post Dhl Group
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
Lisa Martens

Boeing Crashes At Costa Rica SJO Airport

Photo by yousef alfuhigi on UnsplashYousef Alfuhigi. A DHL aircraft, flight 7216, crashed into the runway of Juan Santamaría (SJO) airport after a forced landing the morning of April 7, 2022. Fortunately, only minor injuries and no casualties are being reported.
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
UPI News

Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable. A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.
ACCIDENTS
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

How the plane in China went from cruising altitude to disaster

Flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou on March 21 when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing all 132 people onboard. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Air France pilots abort landing in Paris as plane becomes ‘unresponsive’

Pilots of an Air France flight aborted a landing attempt in Paris as the plane became “unresponsive” to their commands and drifted off course.The Boeing 777 aircraft was arriving at Charles de Gaulle airport from New York’s JFK Airport when the technical problem occurred and the plane deviated from its landing route.In air traffic control audio posted by Air Live, one pilot can heard shouting “stop, stop” while alarm noises were going off in the background.He told the tower that he would call them back, and another plane was told to stop its approach to the runway “immediately” while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Sparks fly from LATAM plane during dramatic emergency landing

A LATAM plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday, with sparks seen shooting from its undercarriage as it touched down in Medellin, Colombia.The Airbus A32 had taken off from Medellin at 7.15pm on 29 March, headed for Cartagena, when pilots reported a fault with the front landing gear.The crew on flight 4292 decided to circle above Medellin airport for 45 minutes in order to burn fuel, before attempting to land back at their departure point.The incident was captured on camera from several angles, with Breaking Aviation News and Videos posting a clip of the plane careering along the runway...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Family misses flight for ruby wedding trip amid Manchester Airport chaos

A family missed their flight to Barcelona earlier this week amid Manchester Airport’s chaotic queues - disrupting a carefully planned ruby wedding anniversary trip that had already been delayed for two years.Mike Turner and husband Luke Harbottle were travelling to Barcelona with Mike’s parents Tom and Marie, who were celebrating 40 years of marriage.Instead of setting off in style, the four arrived for their easyJet flight from Manchester Airport to find the nightmare queues the airport has said are being caused by staff shortages.Having paid £630 for the initial plane tickets, the group missed their flight and were forced to...
LIFESTYLE
Slipped Disc

KLM throws a cello off plane

This looks like a return to pre-Covid normality. !!! Warning ⚠️ to my dear cello colleagues !!! :. This morning, I was denied the access to a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight with my #cello although I had an extra-seat booked and paid, following all rules of extra-seat reservation.
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy