ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nets vs. Cavaliers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQsRS_0f3WUpKl00

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on YES Network (Nets) and Bally Sports Ohio (Cavaliers).

The Nets trail the Cavaliers by one game in the Eastern Conference standings, but can overtake Cleveland with a win on Friday. The Nets lead the season series, 2-1, and the Cavs enter the matchup having lost seven of their last nine games.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Nets -7.5
  • Money line: Nets -380 / Cavs +290
  • Over-under: 232.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Cavs at Nets injury report

Cavs: Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (finger fracture), Collin Sexton (meniscus tear) and Dean Wade (right knee surgery) are out.

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are out.

Advice and prediction

All three Nets-Cavs games this season have gone under 232.5, and the Cavs are one of the best under teams in the league, with the under cashing in 55.1 percent of their games. With some actual stakes in this game, I’m expecting to see some defensive intensity from both sides. Take the under.

Prediction: Nets 114, Cavs 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Took A Jab At LeBron James: "You Know When You Get In The Playoffs And You Need To Guard, Name It, Paul George Or LeBron, Well, Not This Year."

During the 2010s era of basketball, the Golden State Warriors had a big rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That rivalry was one of the best sports rivalries in the modern age, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry facing off many times against one another in the Finals. LeBron James failed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Memphis puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Dean Wade
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
ESPN

Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

Boston Celtics (50-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies play Boston. The Grizzlies have gone 30-10 in home games. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57.7...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Bally Sports Ohio#Tipico Sportsbook Point
ESPN

Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup with the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division....
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (ankle) active for Cleveland's Friday game against Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers forward / center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley will make his return to the court after Cleveland's rookie was forced to miss five games with an ankle sprain. In a favorable spot against a Nets' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Mobley to score 31.1 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Doncic and the Mavericks play the Spurs

LINE: Mavericks -9 BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is currently third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game. The Mavericks are 35-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lakers Daily

Lakers forward Stanley Johnson offers an honest assessment of the team’s season: ‘We got what we deserved’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season is all but over with just one more regular season game on the team’s schedule. The Lakers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the entire organization will have to do some serious reflection to figure out what went wrong and how to recover after an incredibly embarrassing campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy