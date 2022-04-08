Nets vs. Cavaliers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on YES Network (Nets) and Bally Sports Ohio (Cavaliers).

The Nets trail the Cavaliers by one game in the Eastern Conference standings, but can overtake Cleveland with a win on Friday. The Nets lead the season series, 2-1, and the Cavs enter the matchup having lost seven of their last nine games.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Nets -7.5

Money line: Nets -380 / Cavs +290

Over-under: 232.5

Cavs at Nets injury report

Cavs: Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (finger fracture), Collin Sexton (meniscus tear) and Dean Wade (right knee surgery) are out.

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are out.

Advice and prediction

All three Nets-Cavs games this season have gone under 232.5, and the Cavs are one of the best under teams in the league, with the under cashing in 55.1 percent of their games. With some actual stakes in this game, I’m expecting to see some defensive intensity from both sides. Take the under.

Prediction: Nets 114, Cavs 104

